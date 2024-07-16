Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Liquor policy case: SC seeks CBI, ED response by July 29 on Manish Sisodia's bail plea

    The AAP leader has been in custody since February 26, 2023, due to his involvement in the Delhi excise policy case, which is under investigation by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED.

    Liquor policy case: SC seeks CBI, ED response by July 29 on Manish Sisodia's bail plea AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 16, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday (July 16) sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the bail plea submitted by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia. This development is in connection with the money laundering charges against him related to the Delhi excise policy. A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai, Sanjay Karol, and KV Viswanathan issued a notice to the ED and scheduled the case for a hearing on July 29. The ED has been instructed to file its response by that date.

    During the proceedings, Advocate Vivek Jain, representing Sisodia, highlighted the slow progress of the trial. Jain argued that Sisodia has been in jail for 16 months and the trial is progressing at the same slow pace it was in October 2023. The Court acknowledged this by ordering, "Issue notice returnable on July 29. We will have this on Monday after 2 weeks."

    Karnataka HC grants bail to three accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case

    The AAP leader has been in custody since February 26, 2023, due to his involvement in the Delhi excise policy case, which is under investigation by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED. The case alleges that Delhi government officials manipulated the excise policy to benefit certain liquor vendors in exchange for bribes, which were then allegedly used to fund the AAP's election campaign in Goa.

    Sisodia filed multiple bail applications without success. In May, the Delhi High Court upheld a trial court's decision to reject one of his bail pleas in both the ED and CBI cases. In June, the Supreme Court also refused to grant him bail in the money laundering case, after the ED stated it would file a chargesheet by July 3. The Court mentioned that Sisodia could revive his bail plea after the chargesheet was filed.

    Following the ED's filing of the chargesheet, Sisodia submitted the current bail plea. His initial bail applications were rejected in 2023, with his bail plea in the CBI case being denied by a trial court on March 31, 2023. Additionally, on April 28, 2023, the trial court also rejected his bail application in the ED case.

    Bengaluru metro creates record with 8 lakh daily passengers, Rs 25 crore revenue in 10 days 

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Godman' builds unauthorised temple at 16k feet on Uttarakhand glacier after 'divine intervention', probe on anr

    'Godman' builds unauthorised temple at 16k feet on Uttarakhand glacier after 'divine intervention', probe on

    Karnataka rainfall mayhem Nine feared dead stuck under debris as hill collapses in Uttara Kannada Ankola vkp

    Karnataka rainfall havoc: 9 feared dead, including 5 from same family as hill collapses in Uttara Kannada

    Kerala: Man, pregnant wife attacked for not giving way to MLA's vehicle in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Man, pregnant wife attacked for not giving way to MLA's vehicle in Thiruvananthapuram

    Karnataka High Court grants bail to three accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka HC grants bail to three accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 424 July 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 424 July 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Recent Stories

    'Godman' builds unauthorised temple at 16k feet on Uttarakhand glacier after 'divine intervention', probe on anr

    'Godman' builds unauthorised temple at 16k feet on Uttarakhand glacier after 'divine intervention', probe on

    Karnataka rainfall mayhem Nine feared dead stuck under debris as hill collapses in Uttara Kannada Ankola vkp

    Karnataka rainfall havoc: 9 feared dead, including 5 from same family as hill collapses in Uttara Kannada

    Worlds rarest spade-toothed whale, measuring 16.4 feet long, washes ashore on New Zealand beach (WATCH) snt

    World's rarest spade-toothed whale, measuring 16.4 feet long, washes ashore on New Zealand beach (WATCH)

    Fawad Khan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Is Pakistani actor in Kartik Aaryan's film? Read this RBA

    Fawad Khan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Is Pakistani actor in Kartik's film?

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shivani Kumari's alleged boyfriend claims she is not showing her 'real side', read on RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shivani Kumari's alleged boyfriend claims she is not showing her 'real side', read on

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon