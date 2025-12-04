Former Mizoram Governor and senior advocate Swaraj Kaushal passed away at 73. His daughter, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, confirmed his demise. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and PM Narendra Modi expressed their deep condolences to the family.

Tributes Pour In For Swaraj Kaushal

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday expressed deep grief over the passing of Swaraj Kaushal, former Mizoram governor and senior Advocate.

In a post on X, Kharge remembered Kaushal as an "eminent legal mind" and expressed his sincere condolences to the bereaved family. "Deeply saddened by the passing of eminent legal mind, Former Governor of Mizoram and Former Member of Parliament, Shri Swaraj Kaushal. My sincere condolences to his daughter and MP Bansuri Swaraj, and to all members of the bereaved family," Kharge's X post read. https://x.com/kharge/status/1996563494066643072

Swaraj Kaushal was 73 and the husband of the late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj. He passed away on Thursday, his daughter, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, confirmed. In a social media post, Bansuri Swaraj remembered her father for his affection, discipline, simplicity and boundless patience. In a post on X, Bansuri Swaraj shared, "Papa Swaraj Kaushal ji, your affection, your discipline, your simplicity, your patriotism, and your boundless patience are the light of my life that will never dim. Your departure has descended upon me as the deepest pain of the heart, but the mind holds onto this belief that you have now reunited with Mother, in the presence of God, in eternal peace. Being your daughter is the greatest pride of my life, and your legacy, your values, and your blessings will be the foundation of every journey ahead."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences on the demise of Swaraj Kaushal on Thursday. PM Modi said that his thoughts were with BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and the other family members. In a post on X, PM Modi shared, "Pained by the passing of Shri Swaraj Kaushal Ji. He distinguished himself as a lawyer and a person who believed in using the legal profession to improve the lives of the underprivileged. He became India's youngest Governor and left a lasting impression on the people of Mizoram during his gubernatorial tenure. His insights as a Parliamentarian were also noteworthy."

"My thoughts are with his daughter Bansuri, and the other family members in this sad hour. Om Shanti," he further shared.

A Distinguished Career

Born on 12 July 1952 in Solan, Swaraj Kaushal was appointed as the governor of Mizoram at the age of 37 in 1990. (ANI)