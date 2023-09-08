'Swagatam': India welcomes world leaders for the historic G20 Summit 2023 - WATCH

Upon their arrival for the G20 Summit 2023, several world leaders were greeted with vibrant cultural performances, setting the stage for a productive and culturally rich summit.

Leaders from major countries are gathering in India for crucial discussions at the G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi set to take place on September 9-10. India has gone to great lengths to enhance security and logistical preparations, utilizing murals, drones, and giant langur cutouts. Friday marked the arrival of many world leaders in the city and several Indian leaders and delegates officially welcomed them with a warm reception.

Welcoming the world leaders, the office of Union Minister Anurag Thakur posted a video of the nation greeting delegates who arrived in New Delhi today on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Swagatam! India welcomes world leaders for the historic G20 Summit . A momentous gathering of global leaders on Indian soil," the caption of the video read.

This annual gathering, hosted by India in its role as the current G20 chair, will serve as a platform for world leaders to engage in meaningful discussions on critical global issues.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Argentine President Alberto Fernández, and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva have all arrived in the national capital for the highly anticipated G20 summit.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, accompanied by his wife Akshata Murthy, has also arrived for the G20 Leaders Summit. They received a warm welcome from Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis, and senior diplomats upon landing. Traditional dance performances added to their delight. PM Sunak's visit includes a scheduled bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, spanning three days.

Upon their arrival at the airport, these influential leaders were greeted with vibrant cultural performances, setting the stage for a productive and culturally rich summit. Notably, Kristalina Georgieva couldn't resist the infectious rhythm of the music and joined in the dancing with evident enthusiasm.

India's G20 presidency has put a spotlight on several critical topics, including inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience, and equitable global health access. These issues are of paramount importance in today's interconnected world.

The G20 is a coalition of nations that collectively represent a staggering 85 percent of global GDP, exert influence over more than 75 percent of global trade, and are home to roughly two-thirds of the world's population. This diverse and powerful assembly includes countries such as Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

However, today brought unexpected news as Spain's President Pedro Sanchez tested positive for COVID-19, preventing his attendance at the G20 Summit in New Delhi. President Sanchez, assuring everyone that he is feeling "fine," has designated First Vice President Nadia Calvino Santamaria and Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares to represent Spain at the summit.