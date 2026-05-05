BJP's Suvendu Adhikari defeated CM Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur and also won the Nandigram seat. He thanked Hindu voters for his win, alleging all Muslim votes went to TMC. BJP swept the polls with 206 seats, while TMC managed only 81.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari collected his victory certificate after winning from the Bhabanipur and Nandigram Assembly constituencies in West Bengal on Monday. Speaking to ANI after his win, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said the Hindu people of Nandigram made him win the election and alleged that the entire Muslim vote went to the TMC.

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Adhikari on Nandigram Win

"This time I won the election with almost ten thousand votes. The Hindu people of Nandigram made me win again. There, the entire Muslim vote went to TMC. I will work for the Hindus of Nandigram," he said.

In Nandigram, Adhikari defeated TMC's Pabitra Kar by a margin of 9665 votes.

Sharp Attack on Trinamool Congress

Adhikari also launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying the party will be finished within 24 hours.

"TMC will be finished. Within 24 hours, it will be destroyed, it will be finished. This corrupt, family-oriented party has no ideology," he said.

He further stated that the BJP would implement the commitments made before the election.

"We will do the work that Home Minister Amit Shah had declared in the manifesto, and Prime Minister Modi has guaranteed again and again. We will complete it," he added.

Major Upset in Bhabanipur

In what has been described as a symbolic turning point in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister and long-time political figurehead of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), lost the Bhabanipur seat to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari by a margin of 15,105 votes. Adhikari secured 73,917 votes while Banerjee garnered 58,812 votes, with CPI(M)'s Shrijeev Biswas trailing far behind.

The defeat of Mamata Banerjee in her own stronghold was a dramatic illustration of the shifting political tides in West Bengal.

West Bengal Assembly Election Results

As per the latest data released by Election Commission of India, BJP has secured 206 seats out of 294 seats in Assembly. TMC won 81 seats as it currently leads on one for which counting is underway. Congress won two seats, while Humayun Kabir's AJUP was restricted to two seats. CPI(M) managed to win only one seat.(ANI)