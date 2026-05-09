Suvendu Adhikari is set to be sworn in as the first-ever BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, present for the ceremony, hailed an end to atrocities. Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders are also in attendance for the event.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday arrived in Kolkata to attend Suvendu Adhikari's oath ceremony as the first-ever Chief Minister of West Bengal. Speaking to reporters, CM Rekha Gupta said, "I am very happy for Bengal and its daughters who endured 15 years of atrocities. Today is the day for Bengal, where there will be development and faith. Corruption and atrocities have ended under the Suvendu Akdhikari government in Bengal now, "Rekha Gupta said.

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BJP Top Brass Attends Oath Ceremony

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of West Bengal's Legislative Party, is scheduled to take the oath of office as chief minister later today as the state moves into the BJP era of government. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, arrived in Kolkata on Friday to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Several senior BJP leaders are expected at the ceremony.

Suvendu Adhikari Named Legislative Party Leader

Earlier, on Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah announced Adhikari as the Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party, after chairing a party meeting in Kolkata. "I announce the name of Suvendu Adhikari elected as Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party," Shah said.

Shortly after the announcement, Adhikari met the West Bengal Governor R N Ravi and officially staked a claim to form the BJP government in the state. Senior BJP leaders, including Dilip Ghosh, Locket Chatterjee and Tapas Roy, accompanied Adhikari to the Lok Bhavan.

'Will Fulfil Commitments': CM-elect Suvendu Adhikari

Adhikari expressed gratitude to BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking to the reporters after his appointment, the CM-elect said, "I express gratitude to the national president, to Amit Shah. With the blessings of the Prime Minister, I have been elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party. I have received support from all MLAs. There is democracy in the BJP. We will fulfil the commitment of the BJP made during elections for the organisation and the public."

Adhikari's Twin Victory in 2026 Polls

Adhikari won both the Nandigram and Bhabanipur seats in the 2026 elections. Repeating Nandigram of 2021, this time around, he defeated outgoing CM Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,000 votes. (ANI)