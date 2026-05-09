Tripura CM Manik Saha congratulated Suvendu Adhikari after he took oath as the new Chief Minister of West Bengal. Adhikari's swearing-in marks the first time the BJP has formed a government in the state, ending the TMC's 15-year rule.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday congratulated Suvendu Adhikari after he took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, calling the BJP's victory the result of years of struggle and sacrifice by party workers in the state. In a post on X, Saha praised the efforts and commitment of BJP workers and described the formation of the new government as a significant political moment for West Bengal. "Heartiest congratulations to Suvendu Adhikari on taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. Today, the tears and sacrifices of countless Karyakartas have found their voice. This isn't just a win; it's the culmination of a long, selfless struggle against all odds to protect the soul of Bengal," CM Saha said in the post.

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Suvendu Adhikari sworn in as West Bengal's first BJP CM

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Raju Bista also welcomed the formation of the new BJP government in the state and expressed confidence that the administration would work for the welfare of the people. He said, "The lotus has bloomed, Suvendu Adhikari has become the Chief Minister. A people's government has been formed in West Bengal that will work for the people."

The remarks came after Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of West Bengal earlier in the day, marking the first time the Bharatiya Janata Party has formed a government in the state and bringing an end to the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule. Along with Adhikari, five BJP leaders -- Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik -- also took oath as ministers in the West Bengal cabinet.

Adhikari was administered the oath of office by Governor RN Ravi at a grand ceremony in Kolkata.

PM Modi, top BJP leaders attend ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony, held in Kolkata, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with several senior BJP leaders. Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, including Manik Saha of Tripura, Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam, Rekha Gupta of Delhi and Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand, were also present at the event.

Following the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met the families of slain BJP workers Debasish Mondal, Soumitra Ghoshal and Ananda Paul.

BJP secures decisive mandate in 2026 Assembly polls

The BJP secured a decisive mandate in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year tenure in power. The TMC secured 80 seats in the elections.

Adhikari had defeated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency by a margin of over 15,000 votes and also retained the Nandigram Assembly seat. (ANI)