Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as West Bengal's CM, forming the state's first BJP government. The TMC and other opposition parties attacked the verdict, alleging a 'flawed' election, while NDA leaders hailed the victory as 'historic'.

The newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari came under sharp political attack on Saturday from opposition parties, even as several NDA leaders hailed the formation of the "first BJP government" in the state following the 2026 Assembly election.

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Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bengal today, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) sharply reacted to the verdict, calling the election outcome "deeply flawed" and alleging serious irregularities in the electoral process. The TMC leadership has demanded scrutiny of the results, intensifying the post-poll political confrontation in the state.

Adhikari was sworn in as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal at a grand ceremony in Kolkata, administered by Governor RN Ravi. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, and senior BJP leaders.

Calling it a historic moment, Adhikari said the "Sonar Bangla" era had begun. "Today, the Sonar Bangla era has officially begun after the BJP's sweeping victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections," he said.

Opposition Slams Verdict, Alleges Irregularities

However, the opposition, particularly the Trinamool Congress (TMC), launched a strong attack on the BJP over the election process. TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged large-scale irregularities in the electoral process, claiming that nearly "30 lakh genuine voters were removed from the rolls".

He said the party had faced a "difficult election" and accused several institutions, including government agencies and the Election Commission, of acting in a "partisan manner". We have fought an extremely difficult election where nearly 30 lakh genuine voters were allegedly disenfranchised from the electoral rolls. Throughout this entire process, we witnessed what we believe was deeply partisan conduct by several government agencies as well as the… — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) May 9, 2026

The political debate intensified further as Congress and other opposition leaders also questioned the developments. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal alleged irregularities in voter deletion, referring to tribunal data and claiming that appeals related to electoral rolls were being selectively cleared. "Justice TS Shivagnanum. One of 19 Tribunals hearing appeals in West Bengal Elections. Disposed of 1777 appeals. Cleared 1717," Sibal posted on X.

Reacting to the Bengal government formations, state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal alleged that the "BJP is a washing machine" that washes all the corrupt people. "The BJP is a washing machine that washed all the corrupt people. Whether it was the Chief Minister of Assam or Bihar, there is a huge list. The name of the current Chief Minister of Bengal is also included in this list because the BJP had levelled many sharp allegations against him a few years ago. But today, after washing them, they have made him the Chief Minister," he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also attacked the BJP, alleging inconsistency in its position on Adhikari. "Suvendu Adhikari will take oath as West Bengal CM. Only a few years ago, the BJP itself ran a major campaign against him... showing him on camera taking bribes. Social media was full of posts calling him corrupt, and ED raids followed. Yet today, the same person is going to be the Chief Minister," Raut said.

NDA Leaders Hail 'Historic' Win

On the other hand, several NDA leaders and BJP allies hailed the formation of the new government. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called it a "victory for the nation," while Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant termed it a "people's government" and said the double-engine model would ensure development.

Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP leader Sunetra Pawar extended best wishes, saying, "I extend best wishes to the BJP government in West Bengal...This is a historic moment"

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Bengal was entering a phase of "political freedom," adding that the state would move towards development under the new leadership.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also called it an "extraordinary win," expressing optimism about Bengal's growth trajectory.

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma said, "I want to thank the people of Bengal that they have put their trust in PM Modi, development, and welfare schemes for the poor. Bengal was under the shadow of corruption and fear, today it has got freedom. In the coming days, the state is going to see rapid development under the double-engine government."

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu added, "I congratulate the people of West Bengal for voting for the BJP with a huge margin. This was a historic day. This will be a game changer not just for West Bengal, but for the entire country, and especially the North-East."

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said, "The lotus has bloomed. The double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Suvendu Adhikari will develop Bengal."

Former Union Minister Praful Patel said the state was witnessing a "new celebration" and a "new dimension" in governance under the BJP.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA-elect Dibyendu Adhikari, brother of the Chief Minister, said, "Today, a son of Midnapore, undivided Midnapore, has become the CM of Bengal... we will work according to the guidance provided by the party."

PM Modi Greets New CM

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi greeted the gathering by bowing on stage as a gesture of respect.

Prime Minister said that Suvendu Adhikari has made a mark as a leader who has remained deeply connected to the people and has understood their aspirations from close quarters. PM Modi also conveyed his best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure ahead.

Following the victory, Adhikari credited Hindu, Buddhist, Jain and Sikh voters for the BJP's success, while stating that Muslim votes had largely gone to the opposition alliance.

Days before the election results, tragedy struck Adhikari's camp when his close aide and personal assistant, Chandranath Rath, was shot dead by unidentified assailants on the night of May 6, 2026.

On May 8, Union Home Minister Amit Shah officially announced Adhikari as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party in West Bengal. Shortly afterwards, Adhikari met Governor RN Ravi to stake a claim to form the government. (ANI)