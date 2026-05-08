Suvendu Adhikari was elected Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in West Bengal. He vowed to fulfil all election commitments, thanking Amit Shah and party leadership. The BJP won 207 seats in the 2026 Assembly polls, defeating the TMC.

West Bengal BJP Legislative Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fulfil all commitments made during the Assembly elections in the state, asserting that the party remains committed to both organisational goals and public welfare. Speaking to reporters, Adhikari expressed gratitude to BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after being elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party in West Bengal. "I express gratitude to the national president, to Amit Shah. With the blessings of the Prime Minister, I have been elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party. I have received support from all MLAs. There is democracy in the BJP. We will fulfil the commitment of the BJP made during elections for the organisation and the public," he said.

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Adhikari Elected Leader, Set to be CM

The remark came after Adhikari was elected the BJP Legislative Party Leader for the party in West Bengal, paving the way for him to become the first BJP Chief Minister in the history of the state. The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is serving as the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader, after chairing a party meeting in Kolkata on Friday.

"I announce the name of Suvendu Adhikari elected as Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party," Shah, the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader in West Bengal, said.

Adhikari is scheduled to take the oath on Saturday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Following his election, he also met newly elected BJP MLAs and senior party leaders in Kolkata as part of organisational discussions ahead of government formation.

Details of the 2026 Election Victory

Adhikari contested from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, defeating outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,000 votes, marking a major political development in the state.

In the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP secured 207 seats, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years. (ANI)