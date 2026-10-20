West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari called for a ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ under PM Modi and urged people to democratically defeat 'anti-national forces' that he alleged were attempting to create anarchy and weaken the country's progress.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday called for a ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged people to democratically defeat forces that he alleged were attempting to weaken the country and create anarchy.

Addressing a gathering of over 50,000 people during Dussehra celebrations in Kolkata, Adhikari invoked the symbolism of Lord Ram's victory over Ravana and alleged that anti-national elements, radicals and other forces were attempting to disrupt the country's progress.

'India on Path to Become 3rd Largest Economy'

"I have only one prayer: a 'Viksit Bharat 2047' under the leadership of PM Modi. The public should—in a democratic manner—eradicate all anti-national forces that seek to weaken the country, just as Ravana was vanquished. These 'dimagi Naxals,' anti-nationals, radicals, and 'cockroaches'—all of them together—are trying to orchestrate anarchy here. India is on the path to becoming the world's third-largest economy. Jobs are being created, investments are flowing in, and 170 airports have been built. In just 12 years, we have seen the establishment of numerous AIIMS, IITs, IIMs, flyovers, and seaports. 82 crore people are receiving free rations, and 62 crore are covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Despite all this progress, some people are still threatening to turn India into another Bangladesh."

Meets Families of Stampede Victims

The Chief Minister also said he was visiting the families of those who died in the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, adding that he had already met some families and would visit the others in the coming days.

Speaking about the incident, Adhikari said he was undertaking an initiative to meet every bereaved family.

Calls for National Unity, Praises PM Modi

He further called for national unity, urging people to stand with Prime Minister Modi against forces that, he alleged, were attempting to create instability in the country. "Some people are trying to create anarchy within the country. All of us should stand with the Prime Minister of the country. If we remain united, I will work to uproot those who are trying to weaken the country," he said.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's efforts to raise India's standing internationally, Adhikari said that slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ were also accompanied by slogans in support of PM Modi. "Modi ji is continuously working to take the country onto the world stage. That is why wherever 'Jai Shri Ram' is being chanted, 'Modi ji zindabad' is also being chanted," Adhikari said.

Stance on Border Security and Infiltration

On border security, Adhikari said land along the border had been handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) and asserted that infiltration into West Bengal would no longer be tolerated. "We have handed over the border land to the BSF. Now, infiltration will not be allowed in Bengal," he emphasised.

The Chief Minister invoked the legacy of Swami Vivekananda and the religious significance of the state, assuring people of their safety. "This is the land of Swami Vivekananda and Goddess Durga. You all stay safe," Adhikari concluded.

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