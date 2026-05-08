BJP leader Agnimitra Paul hailed Suvendu Adhikari as a "very apt" choice for Legislative Party Leader. Adhikari was elected, paving the way for him to become the state's first BJP Chief Minister, with the announcement made by Amit Shah.

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul on Friday called Suvendu Adhikari a "very apt" choice for the Leader of the Legislative Party in West Bengal, asserting that he has worked tirelessly both inside and outside the Assembly over the past five years.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Paul said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed to delivering what, according to her, West Bengal could not achieve in the last five years under the previous regime. "We are extremely happy that Suvendu Adhikari is our Chief Minister, who has been unanimously elected and nominated by 207 BJP MLAs. Very apt. He is completely eligible because of the way he has fought for the last five years inside the assembly and outside the assembly. Who would be a better choice than Suvendu Adhikari? We all 207 MLAs need to work around the clock. There is no time to relax. In the next 5 years, we need to deliver what West Bengal didn't get for the last 50 years," she said.

Party Leaders Hail Adhikari's Selection

BJP leader Khagen Murmu also said that Adhikari would fulfil all promises made in the party manifesto.

Speaking to ANI, Murmu said the BJP's victory was achieved through the "sacrifice of 321 individuals" who, according to him, were victims of violence during the election period in West Bengal. "Just as the people have ousted the government that emboldened infiltrators and perpetrated atrocities, oppression, and rapes against women, I salute the people of Bengal. I salute all the workers whose relentless hard work has brought us this result. This victory for the BJP today has been achieved through the sacrifice of those 321 individuals who were murdered and whose blood was shed. Today, a BJP government has been formed in the land of Syama Prasad Mookerjee," he said.

"Suvendu Adhikari has been elected as the leader of the legislature party today; work will be done here again by becoming the Chief Minister. Whatever has been said in our manifesto will be fulfilled," he added.

BJP MP Saumitra Khan also extended support, saying, "Suvendu Adhikari has become our Chief Minister. Those whose ideology is right definitely win."

Adhikari to be First BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal

Meanwhile, Adhikari was elected the BJP Legislative Party Leader for the party in West Bengal, paving the way for him to become the first BJP Chief Minister in the history of the state.

The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is serving as the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader, after chairing a party meeting in Kolkata on Friday. "I announce the name of Suvendu Adhikari elected as Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party," Shah, the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader in West Bengal, said.

Adhikari is scheduled to take the oath on Saturday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. (ANI)