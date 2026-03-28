The Indian Air Force's elite Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team completed a spectacular two-day air show in Chandigarh, painting the sky over Sukhna Lake with tricolour smoke. The team hoped to inspire youth to join the defence forces.

Spectacular Finale Over Sukhna Lake

Chandigarh's skyline was painted with tricolour smoke on Saturday as the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team completed its final display of a special two-day event.

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The Indian Air Force's elite Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) Kanwal Sandhu, while speaking to the reporters, said that "we hope that we have successfully accomplished our team's mission to inspire the youth to join the defence forces."

Sandhu further said, "Today, we feel immense pride and joy that the grand finale of the Surya Kiran Air Show took place here in the skies over Sukhna Lake and that the people enjoyed the show so thoroughly."

Meticulous Planning and Public Arrangements

Earlier, Chief Secretary of UT Chandigarh Administration H Rajesh Prasad chaired a meeting for the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Civil Air Display that was held on March 27 and 28 at Sukhna Lake.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Chandigarh Administration, Police Department, Municipal Corporation, Health Department, Fire Services, Indian Air Force and other concerned departments and agencies, according to a release.

The Chief Secretary remarked that the air show holds great significance for the city and is likely to witness enthusiastic participation from the public. He directed all concerned departments to ensure meticulous execution, seamless inter-departmental coordination, and strict adherence to safety protocols for the smooth and incident-free conduct of the event.

Guidelines for Visitors

For the convenience of visitors, CTU buses were deployed from seven designated pick-up and drop-off points across the city.

The public was advised to use only the specified boarding points as mentioned on their passes. The last pick-up timing for buses was 9.00 am.

Entry to the air show was strictly regulated through passes, which were available on the Chandigarh Tourism App on payment of Rs 100 per person. The venue capacity was fixed at 10,000 persons per day.

The public was advised to follow all safety and security guidelines.

Visitors were requested not to bring children below the age of 6 years, carry only transparent water bottles, and avoid bringing any food. Adequate arrangements for drinking water and sanitation facilities will be made at the venue, the release noted.

The Chief Secretary emphasised that all departments worked in close synergy and maintained continuous communication to effectively handle any contingencies and ensure the successful conduct of the event. (ANI)