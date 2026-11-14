Major fire incidents reported in Gujarat as a Surat cloth godown catches fire and a fatal blaze breaks out at the Leamak Company chocolate plant in Ahmedabad, prompting immediate firefighting responses from emergency teams across the region.

Massive Fires Reported in Gujarat: Surat Godown and Ahmedabad Plant

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 14 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a cloth storage godown in the Kharvasa area of Surat on Saturday. The incident prompted the deployment of fire tenders to the spot, and firefighting operations are underway. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, one person died after a massive fire broke out at the Leamak Company plant located on the Bavla-Ahmedabad Road, fire department officials said on November 7. According to officials, the blaze reportedly originated on the third floor of the facility, where chocolate production is carried out. Upon receiving information, fire tenders from Sanand, Bavla, and Ahmedabad were rushed to the site to douse the flames. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly three hours using continuous water jets before successfully bringing it under control. "One person has been confirmed dead in the incident," a fire department official said. (ANI)