The prime accused in the Varachha bank robbery, Shubham Thakur, opened fire on a Surat police team during an evidence recovery mission. The incident happened near Kanyasi village, and an ACP fired a round to neutralise the accused.

A standard evidence recovery mission turned into a violent confrontation on the outskirts of Kanyasi village when the prime accused in the Varachha bank robbery opened fire on a police team on Friday.

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Based on official footage and reports released by the Surat City Crime Branch, the incident unfolded while a joint team from the Crime Branch and Varachha Police escorted the accused, Shubham Thakur, to a secluded spot to locate the weapons used in the heist.

Accused Attempts Escape

According to the Crime Branch, upon reaching the site, Thakur reportedly turned on the officers, opening fire and physically attacking the team in a desperate attempt to escape.

Police Neutralise Threat

To neutralise the threat and ensure the suspect did not flee, ACP Crime KI Modi fired a single round, successfully bringing the situation under control and securing the accused.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)