NCP MP Supriya Sule's car was hit by a vehicle on the Pune-Mumbai highway. Sule, who was unhurt, called it an 'awful experience' and urged for better road safety. Separately, Haryana Minister Krishan Lal Panwar sustained minor injuries in a convoy crash.

A vehicle rammed into the car of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule while she was travelling from Pune to Mumbai on Saturday, the Lok Sabha MP said.

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Sharing details of the accident on X, Sule said that everyone was safe. "While travelling from Pune to Mumbai today, I had an awful experience on the highway when vehicle rammed into my car from the side due to reckless driving. Thankfully, everyone is safe," the post read.

Highlighting concerns over road safety, she said incidents of overspeeding and negligent driving continue to put lives at risk and urged people to follow safety measures while driving. "Incidents like these are a serious reminder that overspeeding and negligence on our roads can put countless lives at risk. I urge everyone to wear seat belts, remain alert, and drive responsibly so that our highways are safer for all," she wrote.

Haryana Minister Injured in Separate Accident

Earlier on Friday, a vehicle rammed into the convoy of Haryana Minister Krishan Lal Panwar on the GT Road in Panipat, leaving him with minor injuries.

Speaking to ANI, Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli said Panwar's convoy was heading towards Sonipat after an election campaign in Ambala when a vehicle coming from the opposite direction collided with it near Panipat. "The convoy of Haryana Cabinet Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, which was heading to Sonipat after the Ambala election campaign, was hit by a vehicle coming from the opposite direction near Panipat. The vehicle rammed into his convoy. He has sustained minor injuries and will remain under medical supervision for a few days. He is currently under observation and is out of danger," Badoli said.

Haryana Municipal Elections

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the polling for the elections to fill the seats of Mayors and members of all the wards of Municipal Corporation in Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat will take place on May 10 between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm. The counting of votes will take place on May 13 at 8:00 am by the concerned Deputy Commissioner. (ANI)