The Supreme Court considers attaching Amrapali Group promoter properties to recover funds, aiming to deliver flats to 7,000 awaiting homebuyers while weeding out dubious claims. Parties must report progress on stalled projects by December 7.

Supreme Court Weighs Attaching Amrapali Assets to Compensate Buyers

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday indicated that it will order attachment of properties belonging to the Amrapali Group’s promoters and builders and their auction to recover money for thousands of homebuyers who are yet to receive possession of their flats. A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran sought detailed responses in the form of notes from the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), the Attorney General of India (AGI) R Venkataramani, who has been appointed as the receiver in the matter, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the NOIDA authorities on the steps taken so far to complete the stalled housing projects, recover diverted funds and ensure that genuine homebuyers get possession of their properties at the earliest.

The Court asked the parties to exchange their respective notes at least a week before the next hearing so that they could understand each other’s position and the progress made in implementing the Court’s July 2019 judgment. The bench also indicated that it would examine the possibility of attaching properties and putting them up for auction to generate funds for the homebuyers. “How many properties can you acquire, how much money can be recovered? We will attach all of it,” the Court observed while discussing the recovery of money diverted by the group’s promoters and directors.

The Court also emphasised the need to identify and weed out dubious claims while ensuring that genuine homebuyers are not deprived of their homes. “There could be some dubious homebuyers also. You have to weed them out,” the bench observed. The Court will next hear the matter on December 7 at 2 pm. During the hearing, the AGI informed the Court that around 7,000 homebuyers were still awaiting possession; several others had not come forward to register themselves or deposit the requisite amounts. The receiver said the claims would have to be verified.

The Court asked the receiver what steps had been taken so far pursuant to its 2019 judgment and what homebuyers were now expected to do to secure possession. Advocate ML Lahoty, appearing for the homebuyers, also placed a note before the Court detailing the outstanding issues concerning recovery of diverted funds, completion of projects and handover of flats. The Court said it would examine Lahoty’s note and asked the other stakeholders to place their respective accounts of the developments and the action taken. The Court also expressed reservations over the receiver’s request to be relieved of the responsibility, particularly after the work undertaken over the past six years.

The Attorney General, who sought to exit the assignment, was asked by the Court to continue for the time being. “When you have done so much, and ultimately we are all doing it, we have to see this through,” the bench indicated. “Sometimes we have to undertake some work we may not like to. We will trash it out,” the Court remarked. The Court also questioned the status of criminal proceedings against the Amrapali promoters and the progress of the ED investigation into the alleged diversion of homebuyers’ money. It asked who had lodged the FIR, whether the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the police had filed a chargesheet and what stage the criminal trial had reached.

The bench also questioned the status of proceedings against the promoters and developers, asking how many prosecution complaints had been filed and how many promoters were facing prosecution. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the ED, informed the Court that the agency’s investigation was still underway. The Court also sought details of the properties identified for attachment and the amounts that could potentially be recovered. The bench referred to its September 16 order, which had directed the ED to take immediate steps to recover the amounts quantified in the forensic audit report and sought a detailed status report on the action proposed and taken. The ED had filed a report before the Court.

The proceedings arose from a petition filed in 2017 by a group of 107 Amrapali homebuyers after the Bank of Baroda initiated insolvency proceedings against the real estate group. During the proceedings, it emerged that over 46,575 homebuyers had booked flats in 28 projects and sub-projects of Amrapali in Noida and Greater Noida, but the projects remained incomplete. Their money, amounting to approximately Rs 5,619.47 crore, was allegedly diverted by the group’s promoters, directors and key managerial personnel.

In its landmark July 23, 2019 judgment, the Supreme Court directed NBCC to complete the stalled projects and hand over possession to the homebuyers. It also appointed a court receiver, vesting in him the rights of the lessee and authorising him to oversee completion of the projects, handover of possession and registration of conveyance deeds. The Court had separately directed the ED and police to investigate the diversion of funds and fix responsibility on those involved. According to the note filed by Lahoty on Monday, only Rs 744.81 crore has been recovered out of the Rs 5,619.47 crore allegedly diverted from homebuyers. A further Rs 2,159.32 crore remains due from promoters, directors and other persons, while Rs 386.55 crore is sought to be recovered from third-party entities. The note also states that of the 46,575 units, 8,538 were already in the possession of homebuyers when NBCC was appointed. Of the remaining 38,037 units, NBCC has constructed 33,250 units, but possession has been handed over to only around 22,350 homebuyers. Approximately 10,900 homebuyers are still awaiting possession.

Lahoty also flagged concerns over incomplete infrastructure, amenities and statutory approvals in projects where possession has already been handed over. He specifically sought the Court’s intervention in two projects, Adarsh Awas Yojna Phase-II and Tech Park in Greater Noida, which he said appeared to have been abandoned. Advocates M.L. Lahoty and Anchit Sripat represented the homebuyers. (ANI)