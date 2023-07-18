Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'We have lost a humble and dedicated leader...' PM Modi mourns Oommen Chandy's demise

    Former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy passed away on Tuesday (July 18) and his funeral will be held on July 20 (Thursday). The mortal remains will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram today.

    'We have lost a humble and dedicated leader...' PM Modi mourns Ommen Chandy's demise
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 18) mourned the passing away of former Chief Minister of Kerala and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy. PM Modi said that we have lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked towards the progress of Kerala.

    Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "In the passing away of Shri Oommen Chandy Ji, we have lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked towards the progress of Kerala. I recall my various interactions with him, particularly when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states and later when I moved to Delhi. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sorrowful hour. May his soul rest in peace."

     

    Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy passed away on Tuesday (July 18). He was 79. The news of the passing away of the veteran Congress leader was shared by his son Chandy Oommen. He breathed his last at Chinmaya Mission Hospital in Bengaluru at 4.25 am. The Congress stalwart suffered from throat cancer. The deceased leader had been ill since 2019, and throughout the previous year, he had treatment at the Charite Hospital in Berlin, the NIMS Medicity in Thiruvananthapuram, and the Health Care Global Enterprises in Bengaluru. 

    Here is the schedule:
    1. Oommen Chandy's mortal remains are to be kept for public viewing at former minister T John's residence at Indira Nagar, Bengaluru at 10 am, Tuesday.
    2. His body will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram by Tuesday afternoon.
    3. Further, it will be taken to Chandy's residence in Thiruvananthapuram.
    4. The body will be kept for public viewing at Darbar Hall at Secretariat on Tuesday evening.
    5. Another public viewing at St George Orthodox Cathedral on Tuesday evening.
    6. Public viewing at Indira Bhavan, KPCC Thiruvananthapuram later in the evening.
    7. A funeral procession from Thiruvananthapuram to Kottayam is to begin at 7 am on Wednesday.
    8. Public viewing at Thirunakkara Maidan in Kottayam on Wednesday.
    9. On Thursday, the funeral will be held at 2 pm at Puthupally.

    Also read: Oommen Chandy Passes Away: Life and times of a master of political tactics

     

