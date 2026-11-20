The Supreme Court has rejected Tamil Nadu's plea demanding Karnataka release additional Cauvery water. The bench led by Justice Vikram Nath dismissed the application, upholding Karnataka's stance on current water-sharing compliance.

Supreme Court Rejects Tamil Nadu Plea on Cauvery Water Release Case

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday rejected Tamil Nadu’s plea seeking a direction to Karnataka to release additional Cauvery water to compensate for the alleged deficit, with the State citing the impact of water scarcity on farmers and crops.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh dismissed the application, saying, “We have dismissed (the application).” Tamil Nadu government had filed two applications seeking directions for the immediate release of its due share of Cauvery water. In August, Tamil Nadu had alleged that Karnataka failed to release its allocated share of Cauvery water despite a rainfall deficit, resulting in a shortfall of around 11 TMC. The State claimed that the shortage had left it unable to provide irrigation water to farmers. Karnataka, however, refuted the allegations, maintaining that it was complying with the directions issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

Tamil Nadu on August 3 approached the top court seeking enforcement of a decision by the CWMA directing Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water daily for 15 days. It had challenged the non-implementation of the CWMA's July 30 direction for the release of water from Karnataka's Kabini and Krishna Raja Sagara reservoirs. The State had sought a total release of 4.536 TMC of water, corresponding to 3,500 cusecs per day over 15 days. It sought directions to resolve the issue and ensure that Tamil Nadu received its rightful share of Cauvery water within the stipulated time.

Tamil Nadu’s demand stems from the water-sharing arrangement under the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal award, which provides for an annual allocation of 64 TMC to the State. It had earlier told the bench that it received only 14 TMC and, after accounting for reduced basin flows, was entitled to 55.29 per cent of the available water, claiming a shortfall of around 20 TMC. (ANI)