The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to investigate allegations of fabricated Form 7 voter deletion objections in Delhi's Mustafabad constituency, advising authorities to verify claims and take appropriate remedial actions.

Supreme Court Directs ECI to Verify False Voter Deletion Objections

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of a petition filed by Ali Mehdi alleging that fabricated Form 7 objections were filed to delete voters from electoral rolls in Delhi’s Mustafabad constituency during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, directing the Election Commission and other concerned authorities to verify the allegations and take necessary remedial measures. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana declined to express any opinion on the allegations and said the petitioner could approach the authorities with specific grievances for necessary action.

“We dispose of this petition without expressing any opinion on the allegations, with a direction to the concerned authorities to verify the information submitted by the petitioner and take necessary remedial measures,” the court ordered. The Court also said that the petitioner should identify the booth-level agents concerned so that appropriate remedial and even disciplinary action, if required, could be taken.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the District Election Officer-cum-Returning Officer, East Delhi, had verified 37 Form 7 objections attributed to a single booth-level agent, of which 36 were allegedly found to be false. The counsel argued that the law required verification before a voter’s name could be deleted and provided for penal consequences for filing false declarations. He also said complaints had been submitted to the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, but no FIR had been registered. “If a booth-level agent (BLA) makes a fraudulent application, the Election Commission can blacklist him. Beyond that, they have no control,” the court said. Justice Bagchi clarified that booth-level agents were representatives of political parties.

The petitioner also urged the court to ensure that no voter was deleted on the basis of a Form 7 objection without issuing the prescribed notices to both the objector and the elector concerned. He sought verification of the allegedly false applications. The bench observed that the issue was primarily between the Election Commission and its agents and that appropriate steps could be taken by the authorities. The petition relied on newspaper reports published on October 30 and November 5, 2026, which stated that 28 voters against whom deletion objections had been filed were found residing at their registered addresses. The petitioner had subsequently submitted representations to the Election Commission and the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, seeking action on the alleged irregularities. The Court has directed the administrative authorities to verify the allegations and act if required. However, it declined to intervene on any allegations raised at this stage. (ANI)