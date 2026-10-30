The Supreme Court has adjourned the plea for transferring the Twisha Sharma death case to Delhi for a week. Her father alleges judicial influence by the accused's mother, a former judge, in the ongoing domestic abuse and harassment case.

Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing on Case Transfer Plea

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for a week a plea filed by Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, seeking the transfer of the case to Delhi to ensure a free and fair trial. A bench of the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana adjourned the matter after respondent counsel sought a week’s time. Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for the respondent, sought accommodation as his instructing counsel is getting married.

Background of the Legal Proceedings

Allegations and Case History

Earlier, the apex court had stayed further trial proceedings before the Bhopal Sessions Court in the Twisha Sharma death case until further orders, while issuing notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), accused Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh on a plea seeking transfer of the trial to Delhi. Victim’s father, Sharma, raised concerns over the alleged influence of Giribala Singh, Twisha’s mother-in-law and a former district judge.

Noida resident Twisha Sharma married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh after meeting him on a dating app. Around five months later, she was found hanging at her matrimonial home on May 12. Her family alleged that she had faced sustained domestic abuse and harassment over dowry demands. Her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a former president of the Madhya Pradesh District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, initially secured anticipatory bail from a sessions court. However, the Madhya Pradesh High Court subsequently set aside the order after the State government and Twisha’s family challenged the relief.

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