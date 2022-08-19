August 28 Supertech twin-tower demolition: Know the time, explosives and more

Residents will have to vacate their flats by 7am for the demolition exercise, which is slated to begin at 2:30pm. The explosives are "charged" by stuffing 3,700 kg of explosives into more than 9,000 holes bored into the concrete of the towers.

In preparation for the demolition of the Supertech twin buildings, which is set to begin on August 28 at 2:30 pm, the Noida Authority completed an evacuation plan on Thursday. The plan was finalised during a meeting attended by members of the residents' groups of the two nearby societies, Emerald Court and ATS Villages, as well as officials from the fire department, Noida Police, and demolition company Edifice Engineering.

According to the government, Emerald Court and ATS Village neighbours must remove their residences by 7 am on August 28. The residents must also take their cars out of the area. The explosives are "charged" by stuffing 3,700 kg of explosives into more than 9,000 holes bored into the concrete of the towers. According to estimates, the demolition crew consists of at least 100 employees.

The demolition crew will begin work at the larger tower, Apex, after work at Ceyanne is finished. At the 22nd and 24th levels, this will start. On August 26, the full explosive-fixing procedure should be finished, at which point shock tubes will be inspected and linked.

Before being demolished on August 28, 1,396 flats from Emerald Court and ATS Greens Village must be vacated. More than 5,000 people live there. However, the government only permitted the security officers from ATS Village and Emerald Court to remain on the property until midday on August 28. To shield them from demolition dust, four buildings at Emerald Court and four in ATS Greens Village have each been wrapped in geotextile cloth.

On August 28, it was announced that the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be blocked to traffic from 2:15 pm to 2:45 pm. There will be a no-entry zone around the twin towers and up to the exclusion zone for anybody, animals, or vehicles.

The fire truck, ambulance, and other vehicles will be positioned on the road next to the park facing the twin towers, according to the authorities.

Participants in the meeting included representatives from the Noida authority, the police department, the fire department, the traffic police, Supertech, Edifice Engineering, Jet Demolition, and the apartment owner associations for ATS Village and Emerald Court.

On August 31, 2021, the Supreme Court deemed the Supertech twin buildings to be unlawful and ordered its removal for breaking building regulations in "collusion" with Noida officials.