Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Superstar Rajinikanth thanks PM Modi for 'making Tamilians proud' with Sengol in new Parliament building

    Ahead of the new Parliament building's inauguration on Sunday, superstar Rajinikanth has thanked PM Narendra Modi for the proposed installation of the 'traditional symbol of Tamil power', the Sengol.

    Superstar Rajinikanth thanks PM Modi for making Tamilians proud with Sengol in new Parliament building snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 27, 2023, 10:26 PM IST

    On Sunday, India will witness the inauguration of its new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And ahead of the grand opening, superstar Rajinikanth hailed PM Modi for the proposed installation of the Sengol in the new Parliament and described the sceptre as a 'traditional symbol of Tamil power'.

    Also read: Latest Photos: India's new Parliament building all set for inauguration; here are 7 must-know facts

    Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth also thanked PM Modi for making Tamilians proud with this move. "The traditional symbol of Tamil power - the scepter - will shine in India's new parliament building. My sincere thanks to the honorable Bharat Pratham @narendramodi who made Tamilians proud," wrote the legendary actor.

    'Sengol', a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, which was given by the British to first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to represent the transfer of power and was kept in a museum in Allahabad, will be installed in the new Parliament building to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. The Sengol will be installed near the chair of the Speaker in the new Parliament building.

    'Sengol' is a word derived from the Tamil word 'Semmai', meaning 'righteousness.' The historical sceptre was made of silver, coated with gold coated, and crowned with the sacred Nandi, with its unyielding gaze. The Nandi on top of the 'Sengol' is symbol of 'nyaya.'

    Also read: Sengol's history explained: A look into the past of sacred sceptre to be installed in new Parliament

    Earlier today, renowned music composer and Parliamentarian Ilaiyaraaja said he welcomed the return of the Sengol to its rightful pride of place.

    Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre and all those responsible for the construction of the new Parliament in short time, Ilaiyaraaja said: "I sincerely pray that the new structure becomes the abode for transformational policies and decision-making as the world celebrates a new India under the inspirational leadership of PM Modi."

    Taking to Twitter to convey his feelings, Illaiyaraaja said the royalty who possessed the revered Sengol (an ancient Tamilian culture and pride) and successfully ruled over their kingdoms, revered the sceptre as a symbol of justice, order, honesty and ethics. 

    "It is with immense pride and joy that we welcome the return of the sceptre to its rightful place of pride. As head of the world's largest democracy, PM Modi has a vision of taking India to new heights and his duty-bound actions reflect the same," he said.

    The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10, 2020. On Saturday, PM Modi met Adheenams at his residence and took their blessings a day before he inaugurates the new Parliament building.

    The Adheenams, who arrived from Tamil Nadu earlier in the day, met Modi at his residence and handed him special gifts including 'Sengol' amid chanting of 'mantras'.

    Modi sought their blessings and also honoured them. 

    The prime minister will on Sunday inaugurate the new Parliament building, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, amid a boycott by several Opposition parties which insist that President Droupadi Murmu as head of the State should do the honours. 

    On Friday, Modi said the new Parliament building will make every Indian proud and shared a video of the new complex.

    The triangular-shaped four-storey Parliament building has a built-up area of 64,500 sqm. The building has three main gates -- Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar. 

    Also read: Teak from Maharashtra, carpets from UP, granite from Rajasthan: New Parliament a reflection of India

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 27, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Astrologer who predicted Congress' win in Karnataka now forecasts poll-bound Telangana's fate snt

    Astrologer who predicted Congress' win in Karnataka now forecasts poll-bound Telangana's fate

    WATCH Sengol handed over to PM Modi ahead of the new Parliament building inauguration snt

    WATCH: Sengol handed over to PM Modi ahead of the new Parliament building inauguration

    NITI Aayog: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel asks Centre to make 'permanent arrangement' for GST compensation AJR

    NITI Aayog: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel asks Centre to make 'permanent arrangement' for GST compensation

    PM thanks people of India as #9YearsOfModiGovt trends on Twitter AJR

    PM thanks people of India as #9YearsOfModiGovt trends on Twitter

    Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Full list of ministers and their portfolios AJR

    Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Full list of ministers and their portfolios

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: CSK better prepared for final compared to past, says coach Stephen Fleming snt

    IPL 2023: CSK better prepared for final compared to past, says coach Stephen Fleming

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marriage: Not everything is 'fine', say inside sources, check details ADC

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marriage: Not everything is 'fine', say inside sources, check details

    football Borussia Dortmund snatch 'bottlers' title from Arsenal! Meme fest explodes after Bayern Munich win Bundesliga again snt

    Dortmund snatch 'bottlers' title from Arsenal! Meme fest explodes after Bayern win Bundesliga again

    Mango season: 5 benefits of consuming king of fruits ADC

    Mango season: 5 benefits of consuming king of fruits

    Athiya Shetty issues statement against reports of her, KL Rahul being spotted at strip club ADC

    Athiya Shetty issues statement against reports of her, KL Rahul being spotted at strip club

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon