Superstar Rajinikanth thanks PM Modi for 'making Tamilians proud' with Sengol in new Parliament building

On Sunday, India will witness the inauguration of its new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And ahead of the grand opening, superstar Rajinikanth hailed PM Modi for the proposed installation of the Sengol in the new Parliament and described the sceptre as a 'traditional symbol of Tamil power'.

Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth also thanked PM Modi for making Tamilians proud with this move. "The traditional symbol of Tamil power - the scepter - will shine in India's new parliament building. My sincere thanks to the honorable Bharat Pratham @narendramodi who made Tamilians proud," wrote the legendary actor.

'Sengol', a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, which was given by the British to first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to represent the transfer of power and was kept in a museum in Allahabad, will be installed in the new Parliament building to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. The Sengol will be installed near the chair of the Speaker in the new Parliament building.

'Sengol' is a word derived from the Tamil word 'Semmai', meaning 'righteousness.' The historical sceptre was made of silver, coated with gold coated, and crowned with the sacred Nandi, with its unyielding gaze. The Nandi on top of the 'Sengol' is symbol of 'nyaya.'

Earlier today, renowned music composer and Parliamentarian Ilaiyaraaja said he welcomed the return of the Sengol to its rightful pride of place.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre and all those responsible for the construction of the new Parliament in short time, Ilaiyaraaja said: "I sincerely pray that the new structure becomes the abode for transformational policies and decision-making as the world celebrates a new India under the inspirational leadership of PM Modi."

Taking to Twitter to convey his feelings, Illaiyaraaja said the royalty who possessed the revered Sengol (an ancient Tamilian culture and pride) and successfully ruled over their kingdoms, revered the sceptre as a symbol of justice, order, honesty and ethics.

"It is with immense pride and joy that we welcome the return of the sceptre to its rightful place of pride. As head of the world's largest democracy, PM Modi has a vision of taking India to new heights and his duty-bound actions reflect the same," he said.

The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10, 2020. On Saturday, PM Modi met Adheenams at his residence and took their blessings a day before he inaugurates the new Parliament building.

The Adheenams, who arrived from Tamil Nadu earlier in the day, met Modi at his residence and handed him special gifts including 'Sengol' amid chanting of 'mantras'.

Modi sought their blessings and also honoured them.

The prime minister will on Sunday inaugurate the new Parliament building, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, amid a boycott by several Opposition parties which insist that President Droupadi Murmu as head of the State should do the honours.

On Friday, Modi said the new Parliament building will make every Indian proud and shared a video of the new complex.

The triangular-shaped four-storey Parliament building has a built-up area of 64,500 sqm. The building has three main gates -- Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar.

(With inputs from PTI)