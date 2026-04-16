Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan backed PM Modi for implementing the Women's Reservation Bill, stating the country has a PM 'who does what he says'. She was happy about the special session discussing its implementation.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan on Thursday extended support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the call to implement the Women's Reservation Bill, asserting that the country has a PM who "does what he says."

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Speaking with ANI, Mahajan expressed contentment over the ongoing special session for the Women's Reservation (Amendment) Bill, scheduled till April 18. "Two issues have come up in the Lok Sabha today... The Women's Reservation Bill was passed in 2023 itself, but it has to be implemented, and hence the constitutional amendment that has come up today is to ensure that it is implemented in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections... I am happy that a discussion is taking place in Parliament today. There should be a discussion, and a decision should be taken, hence the happiness that Parliament is functioning on this basis today. We have got a Prime Minister who does what he says, he has not only passed the bill but is implementing it... Everyone should be happy about this...," she said.

PM Modi Warns Opposition

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued a stern warning to the Opposition for their objection to The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 bill that seeks to implement women's reservation from the 2029 Lok Sabha election, stating that if they oppose, they "will pay a price for a long time", a long time", emphasising women's growing participation in the decision-making process.

Participating in the debate in Lok Sabha, PM Modi noted that the time demands to involve more women in the parliament decision-making process, giving them the right to whose idea was initiated 25-30 years ago. PM advised the Opposition not to make a mistake by opposing the bill, highlighting Women's "political consciousness" and their ability to influence decisions. "25-30 years ago, those who opposed women's reservation didn't let their opposition go below the political surface. Don't make the mistake of thinking that today. In the last 25-30 years, among the sisters who have won at the grassroots level in panchayat election systems, there is a political consciousness. Earlier, they stayed quiet, understood, but didn't speak. Today, they are vocal. Therefore, today, whichever side or opposition there is, those millions of sisters who have been represented in panchayats, who have deeply seen people's joys and sorrows, are agitated," PM Modi said.

Key Bills Introduced Amid Opposition Concerns

The Delimitation Bill, 2026, along with the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after the Opposition pressed for a division against the move to introduce three Bills, instead of a voice vote. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla initiated the division to move to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026. PM Modi sought unanimous support for the bills. Opposition parties have raised strong concerns over the Delimitation Bill. (ANI)