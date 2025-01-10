Shiromani Akali Dal's working committee accepts Sukhbir Badal's resignation as party chief

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Working Committee on Friday officially accepted the resignation of Sukhbir Singh Badal as the party president. The development comes as part of a significant reshuffle within the party's leadership framework.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Working Committee on Friday officially accepted the resignation of Sukhbir Singh Badal as the party president, following a directive from the Akal Takht. The development comes as part of a significant reshuffle within the party's leadership framework.

Sukhbir Singh Badal had tendered his resignation from the president’s post on November 16, marking an end to his long tenure as the head of one of Punjab's oldest political parties. After internal party deliberations delayed its acceptance, the SAD Working Committee convened a meeting today to deliberate on his resignation and eventually approved it.

According to reports, the SAD meeting also laid out a roadmap for the party's future, including key decisions on the launch of a new membership drive and a review of critical issues impacting Punjab.

Badal, who had stepped aside from active leadership on August 30, 2024, transferring day-to-day operations to a working committee under Balwinder Singh Bhundar, assured party members of upcoming restructuring.

The Shiromani Akali Dal has announced a new membership drive following the resignation of Sukhbir Singh Badal as the party president.

The membership drive will begin on January 20 and continue until February 20.

