Delhi boxer kills entire family on parent's wedding anniversary; police exposes vicious murder plot

Arjun Tanwar, 20, arrested for murdering his parents and sister in Delhi, driven by a desire for family property and resentment towards his father's disapproval of his boxing ambitions.

First Published Dec 5, 2024, 11:05 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

NEW DELHI: In a shocking and disturbing case, Arjun Tanwar, a 20-year-old student of the Delhi University, has been arrested for the gruesome murder of his parents, Rajesh Kumar (51) and Komal (46), and his sister, Kavita (23), at their residence in Neb Sarai. Arjun held a deep grudge against his family and the killings were carried out on his parent's wedding anniversary.

Arjun, a political science student and a trained boxer, allegedly planned the murder carefully, even attempting to mislead the authorities by acting innocent. On the day of the murder, Arjun followed his regular routine, going for an early morning run at 5:30 am. He then returned home and carried out the brutal killings. After the crime, he also alerted the neighbours in order to avoid suspicion.

According to investigators, Arjun was driven by a desire to claim the family property, which he believed his father was planning to transfer to his sister. Additionally, Arjun resented his father's strict disapproval of his boxing ambitions and the repeated public humiliation he suffered at his hands. Arjun had won a silver medal representing Delhi in a boxing tournament but felt neglected and isolated by the family, especially his father Rajesh. He also hated his father for supporting his sister, who was pursuing a master's degree.

The police found the dead bodies of Rajesh, Komal, and Kavita with severe injuries, including slit throats and stab wounds. The victims were found in separate rooms, with clothing placed around their necks in an attempt to stop the flow of blood. Arjun allegedly used his father's Army knife to carry out the murders as it was a precise weapon. As per the officials, Arjun started his killing with the sister, who tried to fight back as evidenced by the struggle and wounds, and then his father, who was asleep, and then his mother, who was coming out from the bathroom.

“He told us he opted for slitting their throats as he knew it would prevent them from screaming. He was so enraged with his father that he stabbed him in the head,”  a police official said. 

The case was cracked by a team under ACP Abhinendra Jain, and they are are now examining Arjun's digital devices to find if he had researched online to carry out the killings.

