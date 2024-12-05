Parliament sees bold protest as Opposition wears 'Modi-Adani Ek Hain' jackets (WATCH)

The protest stems from allegations of bribery and fraud leveled against Gautam Adani and his nephew by US prosecutors. Opposition parties have intensified their demand for a JPC inquiry, claiming the allegations reflect deeper systemic issues.

Congress MPs on Thursday (December 5) staged a unique protest, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into allegations against industrialist Gautam Adani. Donning black jackets with the slogan "Modi Adani ek hain" (Modi and Adani are one), the MPs voiced their dissent in the Parliament complex.

Key Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi, participated in the protest. Speaking on the matter, Rahul Gandhi remarked, "Modi ji can't get Adani ji investigated because if he does that, he would be getting himself investigated. Modi aur Adani ek hain. Do nahi hain, ek hain (Modi and Adani are not two, they are one)."

On Wednesday, MPs from several INDIA bloc parties, including the AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK, and Left parties, also protested on Parliament premises, raising similar demands. They displayed banners reading "Modi-Adani are one" at Parliament's Makar Dwar. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) abstained from these protests, signaling a divergence within the opposition bloc.

In a related development, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued an advisory on Tuesday, urging MPs to refrain from staging protests near Parliament gates, citing safety concerns. However, opposition MPs resumed their demonstrations at the same location.

The Congress claims that Adani's indictment by a US court on bribery and fraud charges vindicates their long-standing call for a JPC investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving the Adani Group. Last month, Rahul Gandhi had urged authorities to arrest Adani, asserting that the allegations raise critical questions about governance and accountability.

Meanwhile, the Adani Group has categorically denied the allegations, dismissing them as "baseless."

