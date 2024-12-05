Parliament sees bold protest as Opposition wears 'Modi-Adani Ek Hain' jackets (WATCH)

The protest stems from allegations of bribery and fraud leveled against Gautam Adani and his nephew by US prosecutors. Opposition parties have intensified their demand for a JPC inquiry, claiming the allegations reflect deeper systemic issues.

Parliament sees bold protest as Opposition wears 'Modi-Adani Ek Hain' jackets (WATCH) AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 11:57 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

Congress MPs on Thursday (December 5) staged a unique protest, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into allegations against industrialist Gautam Adani. Donning black jackets with the slogan "Modi Adani ek hain" (Modi and Adani are one), the MPs voiced their dissent in the Parliament complex.

Key Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi, participated in the protest. Speaking on the matter, Rahul Gandhi remarked, "Modi ji can't get Adani ji investigated because if he does that, he would be getting himself investigated. Modi aur Adani ek hain. Do nahi hain, ek hain (Modi and Adani are not two, they are one)."

Delhi boxer kills entire family on parent's wedding anniversary; police exposes vicious murder plot

The protest stems from allegations of bribery and fraud leveled against Gautam Adani and his nephew by US prosecutors. Opposition parties have intensified their demand for a JPC inquiry, claiming the allegations reflect deeper systemic issues.

On Wednesday, MPs from several INDIA bloc parties, including the AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK, and Left parties, also protested on Parliament premises, raising similar demands. They displayed banners reading "Modi-Adani are one" at Parliament's Makar Dwar. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) abstained from these protests, signaling a divergence within the opposition bloc.

In a related development, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued an advisory on Tuesday, urging MPs to refrain from staging protests near Parliament gates, citing safety concerns. However, opposition MPs resumed their demonstrations at the same location.

This Bengaluru area tops the list of India's no.1 accident hotspots

The Congress claims that Adani's indictment by a US court on bribery and fraud charges vindicates their long-standing call for a JPC investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving the Adani Group. Last month, Rahul Gandhi had urged authorities to arrest Adani, asserting that the allegations raise critical questions about governance and accountability.

Meanwhile, the Adani Group has categorically denied the allegations, dismissing them as "baseless."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Check out Sara Tendulkar education net worth as she joins father Sachin Tendulkar NGO gcw

Check out Sara Tendulkar’s education, net worth as she joins father Sachin Tendulkar's NGO

Sukhbir Badal performs 'sewa' at Takht Kesgarh Sahib, day after surviving assassination bid AJR

Sukhbir Badal performs 'sewa' at Takht Kesgarh Sahib, day after surviving assassination bid

Coast Guard & Pakistan Maritime Security Agency rescue 12 Indians after vessel sinks in Arabian Sea (WATCH) shk

Coast Guard & Pakistan Maritime Security Agency rescue 12 Indians after vessel sinks in Arabian Sea (WATCH)

Bengaluru Namma metro Blue line likely to be opened in two phases vkp

Bengaluru: Namma metro’s Blue line likely to be opened in two phases

Delhi boxer kills entire family on parent's wedding anniversary; police exposes vicious murder plot dmn

Delhi boxer kills entire family on parent's wedding anniversary; police exposes vicious murder plot

Recent Stories

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Amitabh Bachchan calls his son 'superior' amid divorce rumors NTI

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Amitabh Bachchan calls his son 'superior' amid divorce rumors

Retire with Rs 15 crores: The ultimate SIP investment plan for your future vkp

Retire with Rs 15 crores: The ultimate SIP investment plan for your future

9 mini Switzerlands in India: Top winter destinations you must visit vkp

9 mini Switzerlands in India: Top winter destinations you must visit

Teary-eyed students, teachers console each other as Taliban bans Afghan women from medical courses (WATCH) shk

Teary-eyed students, teachers console each other as Taliban bans Afghan women from medical courses (WATCH)

Keerthy Suresh beauty secret OUT: Actress follow these 5 tips to get a glowing skin RBA

Keerthy Suresh beauty secret OUT: Actress follow these 5 tips to get a glowing skin

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon