Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council, met Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to discuss the role of Dargahs in promoting peace. Rijiju also announced the schedule for the upcoming Budget Session 2026.

Sufi Council Chairman Meets Kiren Rijiju

Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council and successor of the spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah, Syed Naseruddin Chishty, on Saturday met Union Minister Kiren Rijiju at his residence.

In an X, post Chishty stated that the meeting turned out to be a fruitful discussion on the role of Dragahs in promoting peace, harmony, and mutual understanding in society. "Today, a fruitful meeting was held with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju at his residence. We discussed the rich heritage of Sufi culture and traditions, and the vital role of Dargahs in promoting peace, communal harmony, and mutual understanding in society," he wrote on X.

Budget Session 2026 Schedule Announced

Earlier on Friday, Rijiju announced that President Droupadi Murmu has approved the convening of both Houses for the Budget Session 2026, commencing on January 28. Rijiju, in an X post, stated that the first phase of the session will end on February 13, with Parliament reassembling on March 9. The time period of the Budget session 2026 will continue till April 2. "On the recommendation of the Govt. of India, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026. The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026. The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026, a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance," he wrote on X.

The budget session is the first session of Parliament in a calendar year and begins with the President's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses.

The budget session of Parliament is usually divided into two parts with a break in between to allow the standing committees to examine the demands for grants of various ministries. (ANI)