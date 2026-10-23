Sudarshan Setu bridge improves connectivity to Bet Dwarka, reducing travel times for pilgrims while fostering tourism growth and creating vital new livelihood opportunities for the local community in Gujarat.

Impact of Sudarshan Setu on Regional Connectivity

Sudarshan Setu, connecting Okha with Bet Dwarka in Gujarat, has improved access to the prominent pilgrimage destination, making travel more convenient for devotees and tourists while creating new opportunities for local businesses and workers. Operational since 2024, the bridge provides direct road connectivity to Bet Dwarka, reducing dependence on ferry services and the long waiting times previously faced by visitors. The improved access has also contributed to the growth of tourism-related infrastructure, including hotels, restaurants and transport services.

Improved Visitor Experience and Business Growth

Shailesh Soni, Vice President of the Dwarka Hotel Association, said the bridge has made journeys smoother for pilgrims and contributed to an increase in visitor numbers. “Earlier, people had to wait for boats, often facing long queues and difficulties while travelling. Now, they can conveniently reach Bet Dwarka in their own vehicles,” Soni said, adding that hospitality facilities in the area have expanded alongside improved connectivity.

The increase in tourist footfall is also benefiting local transport operators. Ravi, a tempo driver, said the bridge has improved business opportunities in the region. He noted that he previously worked as an auto-rickshaw driver but has witnessed changes in the local transport sector following the opening of the bridge. “Earlier, there were very few business opportunities here, but now the situation has improved considerably. With more tourists visiting after the bridge opened, the number of auto-rickshaws has increased and our business has grown,” he said.

Tourism Infrastructure and Livelihood Development

Visitors have also welcomed the improved infrastructure. Sanjay Singh Jhala, a tourist visiting the region, said the bridge has made travel more convenient and praised its construction. Beyond pilgrimage and tourism, improved connectivity is opening up additional livelihood opportunities for local residents, particularly young people.

According to Soni, the growing number of visitors has created scope for photography, travel content creation and local guiding services, alongside employment in taxi and auto-rickshaw operations. He said these emerging opportunities are enabling young people to explore employment within their own communities rather than relocating elsewhere in search of work. The bridge has thus become an important infrastructure link for Bet Dwarka, supporting easier access to the pilgrimage destination while contributing to tourism, local commerce and livelihood generation in the region.