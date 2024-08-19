Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Such acts of brutality...': 71 Padma Awardee doctors urge PM Modi's intervention in Kolkata case; read letter

    In a powerful plea, at least 70 Padma awardee doctors have called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene personally following the brutal rape and murder of a young doctor at a Kolkata hospital last week.

    The letter, which highlights the grave concerns of the medical community, emphasizes the urgent need to address violence against healthcare professionals and women.

    The letter, signed by prominent figures including radiologist Dr. Harsh Mahajan, former AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria, ex-ICMR Director General Dr. Balram Bhargava, and neurologist Dr. M V Padma Srivastava, among others, expresses the shock and outrage felt by the medical community.

    "Such acts of brutality shake the very foundations of service by medical professionals and highlight the urgent need to address violence, particularly against women, girls, and healthcare professionals," the letter states.

    The doctors advocate for stringent measures to combat violence, including rigorous enforcement of existing legal frameworks, harsher penalties for perpetrators of sexual violence, and enhanced safety protocols in hospitals.

    They urge the central and state governments to enact a dedicated law for the protection of healthcare workers, pointing to the long-pending "Prevention of Violence Against Doctors, Medical Professionals and Medical Institutions Bill," which has been awaiting parliamentary approval since 2019.

    The doctors believe an ordinance could be introduced immediately and the bill passed swiftly to ensure a safer working environment for healthcare professionals.

    Read full letter here:

