Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Successful G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi likely to host dinner for Delhi Police officers at Bharat Mandpam

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly plans to host a dinner to recognize and appreciate the contributions of Delhi Police personnel who played a crucial role in the successful execution of the G20 Summit 2023.

    Successful G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi likely to host dinner for Delhi Police officers at Bharat Mandpam snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 2:24 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly taking steps to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of those involved in the successful execution of the G20 Summit 2023. According to a NDTV report, PM Modi is now set to host a dinner for Delhi Police personnel this week, aiming to recognize their invaluable contributions for the mega event that took place on September 9-10.

    Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has reportedly requested a comprehensive list of outstanding individuals from each district within the police force, spanning from constables to inspectors, who played a pivotal role during the summit held last weekend.

    As per the report, approximately 450 exceptional personnel identified from this list, including Commissioner Sanjay Arora, are expected to have dinner with Prime Minister Modi at Bharat Mandapam, the venue that hosted the G20 Summit. This gesture echoes PM Modi's prior instances of acknowledging individuals' efforts in major achievements, such as his felicitation of the laborers involved in constructing the new Parliament Building in May.

    Earlier this week, Commissioner Sanjay Arora recognized select Delhi Police personnel for their commendable contributions to the G20 Summit, presenting them with the Commissioner of Police's special commendation disc and certificate. The official order, dated September 11, highlighted the remarkable teamwork and dedication displayed by the entire Delhi Police force, emphasizing their crucial role in the successful execution of the massive G20 arrangements.

    The Delhi Police faced a daunting task, both in the lead-up to and during the summit, as it marked the largest gathering of world leaders in recent memory within India. Ensuring the utmost security and confidentiality, the Special Protection Group and Delhi Police personnel employed code words for the hotels housing the leaders and their delegations.

    For instance, the ITC Maurya Sheraton, where US President Joe Biden resided, was referred to as 'Pandora,' while 'Samara' denoted the Shangri-La Hotel, where UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his spouse, Akshata Murthy, stayed during the summit. Additionally, code words were used for locations visited by the leaders, with Rajghat being 'Rudpur' and Pragati Maidan, the summit's venue, being referred to as 'Niketan.'

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 2:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IAF first C-295 transport plane: Exploring its specifications, warfare systems and more snt

    IAF's first C-295 transport plane: Exploring its specifications, warfare systems and more

    Nipah outbreak: Central team arrives in Kerala; CM calls for high level meeting rkn

    Nipah outbreak: Central team arrives in Kerala; CM calls for high level meeting

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-65 September 13 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-65 September 13 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Rajasthan 16-year-old NEET student dies by suicide in Kota, 24th case this year AJR

    Rajasthan: 16-year-old NEET student dies by suicide in Kota, 24th case this year

    Kanthapuram Aboobacker praises PM Modi for G20 Summit rkn

    Kanthapuram Aboobacker praises PM Modi for G20 Summit

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka HC suggests govt to change timings of schools, companies to tackle peak traffic vkp

    Karnataka HC suggests govt to change timings of schools, companies to tackle peak traffic

    IAF first C-295 transport plane: Exploring its specifications, warfare systems and more snt

    IAF's first C-295 transport plane: Exploring its specifications, warfare systems and more

    Nipah outbreak: Central team arrives in Kerala; CM calls for high level meeting rkn

    Nipah outbreak: Central team arrives in Kerala; CM calls for high level meeting

    Did Joe Jonas feel 'disconnected' from ex-wife Sophie Turner months before divorce? vma

    Did Joe Jonas feel 'disconnected' from ex-wife Sophie Turner months before divorce?

    Apple iOS 17 to be available from September 18 Check out new features how to download more gcw

    Apple iOS 17 to be available from September 18; Check out new features, how to download & more

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon