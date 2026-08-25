A new GEER Foundation study confirms Gujarat's Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary as a key breeding habitat for the Black-necked Stork. Researchers observed 100% breeding success, with all nests producing fledglings, underscoring its conservation importance.

A new scientific study conducted by researchers at the Gujarat Ecological Education and Research (GEER) Foundation, an autonomous body under the Gujarat Forest Department, has revealed that Ramsar designated site- Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary in Jamnagar provides highly suitable breeding habitat for the Black-necked Stork (Ephippiorhynchus asiaticus), one of India's largest and most distinctive wetland birds.

According to an official release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the study documented remarkable breeding success, with all monitored nests producing fledglings, underscoring the conservation value of the Ramsar-designated wetland. Published in the peer-reviewed international Journal of Threatened Taxa, the study assessed the population status, breeding ecology, nest-site characteristics and reproductive performance of the species at Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary between July 2024 and March 2025.

The research was carried out by GEER Foundation scientists Sandeep Munjpara, Divyrajsinh Jadeja, Nita Solanki, Amitkumar Nayak and BP Pati. "I congratulate the entire research team of the GEER Foundation for their study, which has shed light on the remarkable behaviour and breeding ecology of this wetland bird. These findings will help us develop more focused and effective conservation measures," said Forests and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, we have taken several steps to protect our precious natural heritage, including the Ramsar-designated Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary," said Minister of State for Forests and Environment Pravin Mali. The Black-necked Stork is known for its scattered breeding populations. In Gujarat, Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary and its surrounding landscape have long been recognised as important habitats for the species. However, detailed information on its breeding ecology has remained limited, a release said.

Study Methodology and Key Findings

"Researchers conducted extensive field surveys across the sanctuary using 48 georeferenced sampling points distributed across eight management zones. The study involved nest monitoring, behavioural observations and habitat assessments, generating more than 320 hours of observation data," said BP Pati (IFS), Director, GEER Foundation.

"One of the most significant findings of the study was the confirmation of four active Black-necked Stork nests within the sanctuary. Each nest was occupied by a breeding pair and successfully produced two fledglings, resulting in a total of eight juveniles. Along with five regularly observed non-breeding adults, the sanctuary supported a peak seasonal population of 21 birds during the study period," BP Pati said.

Adaptation to Invasive Nesting Trees

The research found that all four nests were built on Neltuma juliflora (formerly Prosopis juliflora), commonly known as gando baval, at heights ranging from three to 4.5 metres. While Black-necked Storks are traditionally known to nest on large native trees such as acacias and figs, the study demonstrates the species' ability to adapt to structurally suitable invasive tree species where native nesting trees are limited, a release further said.

Ecological Importance of the Habitat

"The research also reinforces the ecological importance of the habitat itself. Black-necked Storks require more than water to survive and reproduce. Their successful breeding depends on the availability of suitable feeding areas, aquatic prey, nesting trees, shallow water, vegetation and relatively undisturbed sites," said Jaipal Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife).

"The characteristics of the four nesting locations--particularly shallow water, emergent vegetation, elevated sites and low disturbance--offer important clues for habitat management. Maintaining these conditions could be crucial to sustaining the species' breeding population at Khijadiya," Jaipal Singh added.

"The nesting sites shared several common ecological features. All were located near shallow wetlands with water depths ranging from 0.3 to 0.7 metres and were surrounded by a mosaic of open water, emergent vegetation and elevated ground. These conditions provide abundant food resources, including fish, amphibians, crustaceans and aquatic invertebrates, which are essential for breeding birds and growing chicks," said Amitkumar Nayak (IFS), Deputy Director, GEER Foundation.

Breeding Cycle and Parental Care

As per a release, researchers observed that breeding activities began with behavioural changes in August and September, followed by nest construction in early October. Egg hatching occurred between late October and early November, while intensive chick-rearing continued through December. The breeding cycle concluded with fledging by the end of the year.

"The study also highlighted the strong parental commitment exhibited by the species. During 89 nest-monitoring visits, adult storks were recorded attending their nests for an average of 62 minutes per visit. In 94% of observed foraging departures, one parent replaced the other at the nest, demonstrating highly coordinated biparental care. Such behaviour ensures continuous protection and care of eggs and chicks," said Sandeep Munjpara, Scientist, GEER Foundation, and one of the study's authors.

Unprecedented Breeding Success

Importantly, researchers recorded no incidents of nest abandonment, predation or chick mortality during the monitoring period. All four nests successfully produced fledglings, resulting in a 100% fledging success rate. According to the study, this level of breeding success compares favourably with observations from other parts of India, where nesting outcomes have often been more variable.

Post-fledging observations revealed that juvenile storks continued to depend on their parents even after leaving the nest. Researchers documented numerous begging events and food-sharing interactions, indicating prolonged parental care and the gradual development of independent foraging skills, a release said.

The sanctuary's relatively stable hydrological conditions, abundant prey availability and low levels of human disturbance are believed to have contributed significantly to this success. The nests were located in restricted-access areas characterised by wetland-woodland interfaces and elevated mounds that reduced flooding risks while providing easy access to nearby feeding grounds.

Conservation Significance

The findings reinforce the ecological significance of Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary, a Ramsar Site situated along the Central Asian Flyway. The sanctuary's unique combination of freshwater and saline habitats supports a rich diversity of resident and migratory waterbirds and is now confirmed as an important breeding stronghold for the Black-necked Stork in western India.

Under the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Act, 2022, the Black-necked Stork is listed under Schedule II of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, the release added. (ANI)