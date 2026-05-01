North Kolkata DEO Smita Pandey outlined the secure, statutory process for segregating postal ballots, noting separate strong rooms from EVMs. West Bengal also saw a historic voter turnout of 91.66% in the second phase of elections.

Postal Ballot Process Explained

North Kolkata District Election Officer (DEO) Smita Pandey detailed the statutory process being followed for handling postal ballots, emphasising that strict procedures are in place to ensure proper segregation and security in line with election norms. While speaking to ANI on Thursday, DEO Smita Pandey said, "We have a statutory process in place to segregate postal ballots. So, basically, during the training, we have given our polling personnel votes at the facilitation centre. These votes could be from another district, another assembly constituency. This work is being done across the state today," Pandey said.

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She further clarified that the process is being carried out in a controlled and secure environment, with election staff stationed outside designated areas to maintain protocol and prevent any unauthorised access. "Our people are sitting in the corridor. The EVM strong room is closed; it is sealed," she stated.

Pandey also highlighted that the separation between electronic voting machines and postal ballots, noting that each is handled independently as per election protocols laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI) "The EVM room is separate. The strong room for postal ballots is separate, and we have to remove them and segregate them," she added.

Record Voter Turnout in West Bengal

Meanwhile, West Bengal has recorded one of its highest voter turnouts since independence, reaching a historic 91.66 per cent during Phase II of the elections held on Wednesday. The polling process, however, also witnessed heightened political tensions between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the deployment and role of security forces across various constituencies in the state.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), poll participation in West Bengal (Phase-II) stood at 91.66 per cent till 7:45 PM. In Phase I of the elections conducted on April 23, the voter turnout was recorded at 93.19 per cent, resulting in a combined poll percentage of 92.47 per cent across the two phases.

"The combined poll percentage over the two phases stands at 92.47%. Previously, the highest poll-participation in WB was 84.72% (2011 GELA), " a release from the ECI said.

The voter turnout figures indicate strong participation across demographics, with female voters leading at 92.28 per cent, while male voter turnout stood at 91.07 per cent, reflecting widespread electoral engagement.

The ECI further stated that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, closely monitored the polling process through live webcasting. The Commission ensured 100 per cent live webcasting coverage across all polling stations in West Bengal during Phase II, reinforcing transparency and adherence to electoral guidelines. (ANI)

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