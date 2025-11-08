PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Conference on Strengthening Legal Aid at the Supreme Court. He emphasized that accessible, timely justice for all is the foundation of social justice and highlighted the role of NALSA and technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Conference on "Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanisms" at the Supreme Court of India on Saturday.

According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office, addressing the gathering on the occasion, PM Modi stated that being present among all attendees on this important occasion was truly special. He remarked that strengthening the legal aid delivery mechanism and the programme associated with Legal Services Day will provide new strength to India's judicial system. The Prime Minister extended his best wishes to all for the 20th National Conference. He also greeted the dignitaries present, members of the judiciary, and representatives of the legal services authorities.

'Justice for All is Foundation of Social Justice'

"When justice is accessible to all, delivered in a timely manner, and reaches every individual regardless of their social or financial background--that is when it truly becomes the foundation of social justice", exclaimed the Prime Minister. He emphasised that legal aid plays a crucial role in ensuring such accessibility. He highlighted that from the national level to the taluka level, legal services authorities act as a bridge between the judiciary and the common citizen.

PM Modi expressed satisfaction that through Lok Adalats and pre-litigation settlements, lakhs of disputes are being resolved swiftly, amicably, and at low cost. He noted that under the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System initiated by the Government of India, nearly 8 lakh criminal cases have been resolved in just three years. These efforts, he remarked, have ensured ease of justice for the poor, the oppressed, the deprived, and the marginalised across the country.

Government Initiatives for 'Ease of Justice'

Underlining that over the past 11 years, the government has consistently focused on enhancing Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living, PM Modi highlighted that more than 40,000 unnecessary compliances for businesses have been removed. Through the Jan Vishwas Act, over 3,400 legal provisions have been decriminalised, and more than 1,500 obsolete laws have been repealed. He remarked that long-standing laws have now been replaced with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. "Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living are truly possible only when Ease of Justice is also ensured. In recent years, several steps have been taken to enhance Ease of Justice and going forward, we will accelerate efforts in this direction", reiterated the Prime Minister.

Celebrating 30 Years of NALSA

Noting that this year marks 30 years of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the Prime Minister stated that over the past three decades, NALSA has worked to connect the judiciary with the country's underprivileged citizens. He observed that those who approach legal services authorities often lack resources, representation, and at times, even hope. Providing them with hope and assistance, he said, is the true meaning of the word "service," which is embedded in NALSA's name. PM Modi expressed confidence that every member of NALSA will continue to serve with patience and professionalism.

Reviving Ancient Traditions with Community Mediation

Announcing the launch of NALSA's Community Mediation Training Module, PM Modi said it revives the ancient Indian tradition of resolving disputes through dialogue and consensus. From gram panchayats to village elders, mediation has always been a part of Indian civilisation. He remarked that the new Mediation Act is carrying forward this tradition in a modern form. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that this training module will help prepare resources for community mediations that will aid in resolving disputes, maintaining harmony, and reducing litigation.

Leveraging Technology for Democratisation and Justice

Underscoring that technology is undoubtedly a disruptive force, but when it carries a pro-people focus, PM Modi said it becomes a powerful tool for democratisation. He highlighted how UPI has revolutionised digital payments, enabling even the smallest vendors to become part of the digital economy. He noted that villages have been connected with lakhs of kilometres of optical fibre, and just a few weeks ago, nearly one lakh mobile towers were launched simultaneously in rural areas. He remarked that technology is now serving as a medium for inclusion and empowerment.

eCourts Project Modernising Judicial Processes

The Prime Minister cited the eCourts project as a remarkable example of how technology can modernise and humanise judicial processes. From e-filing to electronic summons services, from virtual hearings to video conferencing, he said technology has simplified everything and made access to justice easier. He informed that the budget for the third phase of the eCourts project has been increased to over ₹7,000 crore, reflecting the government's strong commitment to this initiative.

Enhancing Legal Awareness Among Citizens

Emphasising the importance of legal awareness, the Prime Minister stated that a poor individual cannot access justice until they are aware of their rights, understand the law, and overcome fear of the system's complexity. He affirmed that enhancing legal awareness among vulnerable groups, women, and the elderly is a priority. The Prime Minister acknowledged the continuous efforts made by legal institutions and the judiciary in this direction. He expressed confidence that youth, especially law students, can play a transformative role. PM Modi suggested that if law students are encouraged to engage with the poor and rural communities to explain their legal rights and processes, they will gain direct insight into the pulse of society. He added that by working with self-help groups, cooperatives, Panchayati Raj institutions, and other strong grassroots networks, legal knowledge can be delivered to every doorstep.

The Importance of Local Languages in Justice Delivery

The Prime Minister highlighted another important aspect of legal aid that he frequently emphasises: justice must be delivered in a language that is understood by the recipient. He stated that this principle must be considered at the time of drafting laws. When people comprehend the law in their own language, it leads to better compliance and reduces litigation. He stressed the need for judgments and legal documents to be made available in local languages.

PM Modi commended the Supreme Court's initiative to translate over 80,000 judgments into 18 Indian languages. He expressed full confidence that this effort will continue at the High Courts and district courts as well.

A Vision for a Developed India's Justice System

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister urged all stakeholders in the legal profession, judicial services, and justice delivery system to envision the future of India's justice delivery when the nation identifies itself as a developed country. He emphasised the need to collectively move in that direction. The Prime Minister congratulated NALSA, the entire legal fraternity, and all those associated with justice delivery and extended his best wishes to everyone for the event.

The Chief Justice of India, Justice B R Gavai, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and other dignitaries were present at the event. The National Conference on "Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanisms" is a two-day Conference, organised by NALSA, deliberating on key aspects of the legal services framework such as the Legal Aid Defense Counsel System, panel lawyers, para-legal volunteers, permanent Lok Adalats and the financial management of legal services institutions. (ANI)