'Strengthened the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat...' PM Modi pens thoughts on SC verdict on Article 37

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (December 12) said that the Supreme Court on Monday delivered a historic judgment on the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A). In his blog, PM Modi said, "Through its judgment, the Court has upheld the sovereignty and integrity of India, something that is cherished by every Indian."

"The Supreme Court rightly observed that the decision taken on 5th August 2019 was done with the purpose of enhancing constitutional integration and not disintegration. The Court has also recognised the fact that Article 370 was not permanent in nature," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh's breathtaking landscapes, serene valleys, and majestic mountains have captivated the hearts of poets, artists and adventurers for generations and it is a place where the sublime meets the extraordinary, where the Himalayas reach for the sky, and where the pristine waters of its lakes and rivers mirror the heavens.

He further said that for the last seven decades, these places have witnessed the worst form of violence and instability, something which the wonderful people never deserved.

"Due to centuries of colonisation, most notably economic and mental subjugation, we became a confused society of sorts. Rather than taking a clear position on very basic things, we allowed duality, leading to confusion," PM Modi said.

"Sadly, Jammu and Kashmir became a big victim of such a mindset. At the time of independence, we had a choice of making a fresh start for national integration. Instead, we decided to continue with the confused society approach even if it meant ignoring the long-term national interests," he further said.

"We harnessed the power of sports in Jammu and Kashmir, recognising its potential to ignite the dreams of the youth. Through sporting initiatives, we witnessed the transformational impact of athletic pursuits on their aspirations and futures. Sporting venues were upgraded, training programmes were organised and coaches were made available," PM Modi said.

"One of the most unique things was to encourage the setting of local football clubs. The results were outstanding. The name of the talented footballer Afshan Ashiq comes to my mind- in December 2014 she was a part of a stone pelting group in Srinagar but with the right encouragement she turned to football, she was sent for training and excelled in the game," he added.