Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Strengthened the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat...' PM Modi pens thoughts on SC verdict on Article 37

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh's breathtaking landscapes, serene valleys, and majestic mountains have captivated the hearts of poets, artists and adventurers for generations and it is a place where the sublime meets the extraordinary.

    Strengthened the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' PM Modi pens thoughts on SC verdict on Article 370 AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (December 12) said that the Supreme Court on Monday delivered a historic judgment on the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A). In his blog, PM Modi said, "Through its judgment, the Court has upheld the sovereignty and integrity of India, something that is cherished by every Indian."

    "The Supreme Court rightly observed that the decision taken on 5th August 2019 was done with the purpose of enhancing constitutional integration and not disintegration. The Court has also recognised the fact that Article 370 was not permanent in nature," PM Modi said.

    ECI revokes suspension of Telangana top cop Anjani Kumar; check details

    The Prime Minister said that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh's breathtaking landscapes, serene valleys, and majestic mountains have captivated the hearts of poets, artists and adventurers for generations and it is a place where the sublime meets the extraordinary, where the Himalayas reach for the sky, and where the pristine waters of its lakes and rivers mirror the heavens.

    He further said that for the last seven decades, these places have witnessed the worst form of violence and instability, something which the wonderful people never deserved.

    "Due to centuries of colonisation, most notably economic and mental subjugation, we became a confused society of sorts. Rather than taking a clear position on very basic things, we allowed duality, leading to confusion," PM Modi said.

    "Sadly, Jammu and Kashmir became a big victim of such a mindset. At the time of independence, we had a choice of making a fresh start for national integration. Instead, we decided to continue with the confused society approach even if it meant ignoring the long-term national interests," he further said.

    Winter Session of Parliament: Govt to introduce 2 bills for 33% women's quota in J-K, Puducherry

    "We harnessed the power of sports in Jammu and Kashmir, recognising its potential to ignite the dreams of the youth. Through sporting initiatives, we witnessed the transformational impact of athletic pursuits on their aspirations and futures. Sporting venues were upgraded, training programmes were organised and coaches were made available," PM Modi said.

    "One of the most unique things was to encourage the setting of local football clubs. The results were outstanding. The name of the talented footballer Afshan Ashiq comes to my mind- in December 2014 she was a part of a stone pelting group in Srinagar but with the right encouragement she turned to football, she was sent for training and excelled in the game," he added.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka BJP calls for protest in Belagavi on December 13 against Congress failure in state vkp

    Karnataka BJP calls for protest in Belagavi on December 13 against Congress failure in state

    Kerala Governor's EXPLOSIVE claim! 'Chief Minister hatching conspiracy to harm me physically...' anr

    Kerala Governor's EXPLOSIVE claim! 'Chief Minister hatching conspiracy to harm me physically...'

    ECI revokes suspension of Telangana top cop Anjani Kumar; check details AJR

    ECI revokes suspension of Telangana top cop Anjani Kumar; check details

    21 stations in Kerala receive Eat Right Railway Station certificate by FSSAI rkn

    21 stations in Kerala receive Eat Right Railway Station certificate by FSSAI

    Karnataka Raj bhavan receives bomb threat call, search ops underway

    BREAKING: Karnataka Raj bhavan receives bomb threat call, search ops underway

    Recent Stories

    Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Top 7 quotes by famous South superstar rkn

    Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Top 7 quotes by famous South superstar

    Here's how Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary RKK

    Here's how Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary

    Karnataka BJP calls for protest in Belagavi on December 13 against Congress failure in state vkp

    Karnataka BJP calls for protest in Belagavi on December 13 against Congress failure in state

    Kerala Governor's EXPLOSIVE claim! 'Chief Minister hatching conspiracy to harm me physically...' anr

    Kerala Governor's EXPLOSIVE claim! 'Chief Minister hatching conspiracy to harm me physically...'

    Year Ender 2023: YouTuber Elvish Yadav beats David Beckham, Sidharth Malhotra in 'most searched people list' of THIS year RBA

    Year Ender 2023: Elvish Yadav beats David Beckham, Sidharth Malhotra in 'most searched people list'

    Recent Videos

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon