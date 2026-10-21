An Indian man in Austria was moved when a street musician played a Raj Kapoor classic after learning he was from India, turning an ordinary evening special.

For Indians living abroad, missing home never really stops. Thousands of kilometres away, one familiar Bollywood melody can bring back a thousand memories.

After an exhausting day at work, an Indian man living in Austria boarded the metro to head home. A street musician noticed him, asked where he was from, and the man replied, India.

The musician then picked up his instrument and began playing the classic Raj Kapoor song "Mera Joota Hai Japani". The entire compartment turned to watch, and passengers pulled out their phones to record the moment.

The familiar lyrics, "Mera joota hai Japani, phir bhi dil hai Hindustani," resonated with everyone present. The tiredness from the long day disappeared within minutes.

The man later shared the experience, saying that being an Indian living abroad, you never really stop missing India. He described how the street musician changed his tune the moment he saw him, and how the music struck the right chord.

"Thank you, my friend, for turning an ordinary evening into a beautiful memory," he wrote in his post, shared as "NRI Life in Austria."

The moment captured something beyond the music. Among the noise of everyday life, there are moments of genuine human connection that transcend nationality and language.

The video has resonated with viewers online, with many appreciating the spontaneity and warmth of the encounter.