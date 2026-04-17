AIMIM Bihar President Akhtarul Iman announced the end of their alliance with Humayun Kabir's party in West Bengal. The decision was based on 'unsatisfactory' ground reports and a 'sting video' that raised concerns over Muslim interests.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Bihar President Akhtarul Iman on Friday, said that his party's decision based on "perception and ground reports," adding that his party had earlier formed an alliance with Humayun Kabir's party after sensing public support. "In politics, perception is a big issue. We had previously formed an alliance with Humayun Kabir's party when we saw that there was support from the people. Minorities are supporting them, but the reports we received about them were not satisfactory. Our party works based on secular ideology. Our people became suspicious of them, and we parted ways with them," Iman told ANI.

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AIMIM Cites 'Sting Video', Questions TMC's Secularism

A "sting video" posted on X by the TMC shows the AJUP chief Humayun Kabir purportedly said that he had struck a deal of "Rs 1,000 crore". AIMIM said that it raised concerns regarding the "integrity of Muslims".

Earlier on April 13, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi while addressing a public meeting in the Raghunathganj Assembly constituency of Murshidabad on withdrawing the alliance with Humayun Kabir's party, said, "... When a video surfaced, I declared that the Majlis would not tolerate the compromising of the interests of Bengal's Muslims... Tell me, Mamata Banerjee and the TMC: did you not side with the BJP?... PM Modi and Mamata are two sides of the same coin. PM Modi and Mamata are like brother and sister. Mamata had claimed that she would not implement the Waqf Act in Bengal, but she lied merely to secure your votes..."

AIMIM Alleges Bias by Election Commission

Meanwhile, taking a sharp dig at the Election Commission, the AIMIM leader Akhtarul Iman alleged bias in the poll body's functioning. "There is no such thing as the Election Commission left anymore; the Election Commission is completely working as an agent of the BJP. Conducting SIR is within the Election Commission's domain, but they are doing SIR right before the elections. Names of 91 lakh people have been removed, and in that, the names of mostly Muslim minorities have been struck off... This is the BJP's nefarious attempt to capture Bengal," he added.

The polling for the 294-member assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.