AJUP chief Humayun Kabir alleges a conspiracy by Mamata Banerjee, BJP, and RSS over a 'sting video' posted by TMC. Following the video, which Kabir claims is AI-generated, AIMIM has withdrawn its alliance with his party ahead of the WB polls.

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir on Friday alleged conspiracy after chaos erupted in the poll-bound West Bengal over a purported "sting video" posted by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Speaking to reporters in Islampur, he claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shares "good relations" with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) while alleging conspiracy behind making his December 19 video viral at a time when assembly polls are near.

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"A video from December 19 is being made viral on April 8. What was CM Mamata Banerjee doing all these days? This is a conspiracy. I will answer them in the High Court. Mamata Banerjee shares good relations with the BJP and the RSS. Together, they are doing this against me," Kabir said.

When asked to speak on Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) withdrawing its alliance with his party, the AJUP chief said, "Ask them about this. I will not comment on it."

Kabir has been surrounded by controversy ever since he announced the formation of a Babri Masjid. He also held a foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Masjid in Murshidabad. He was suspended and then expelled by the TMC for raising this issue, after which he launched a regional party.

Alliance Breaks Over 'Sting Video'

Earlier in the day, Owaisi's AIMIM announced its decision to withdraw its alliance with the party headed by Kabir. The announcement follows a "sting video" posted on X by the TMC, in which the AJUP chief purportedly said that he had struck a deal of "Rs 1,000 crore". AIMIM said that it raised concerns regarding the "integrity of Muslims". It must be noted that Kabir, however, denied the allegations, claiming that the video is AI-generated.

The AIMIM declared that it "cannot associate with any statements where the integrity of Muslims is brought into question," and confirmed that it has officially ended the alliance with immediate effect. The AIMIM also used the occasion to highlight what it described as the continued socio-economic marginalisation of Muslims in West Bengal. The party stated that the community remains "one of the poorest, neglected and oppressed," despite decades of governance by parties claiming a secular political framework, including the All India Trinamool Congress and previous administrations.

TMC Dismisses Kabir as 'Traitor'

Meanwhile, TMC MLA Arindam Guin on Friday dismissed Humayun Kabir as a "traitor". He accused Kabir of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and dividing Muslim votes ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls.

The polling for the 294-member assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)