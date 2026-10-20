A statewide shutdown called by NPCM and IKAL crippled life in Manipur, demanding government action after an attack killed three Meetei people. The bandh shut down markets, transport, and schools amid a recent wave of violence in the state.

Normal life was crippled across Manipur on Tuesday as a statewide shutdown called by the Native People's Committee Manipur (NPCM) and Iramdam Kanba Lup (IKAL) came into effect, demanding decisive security action against armed groups responsible for an attack in the Khongbal Tangkhul area that killed three Meetei people and injured several others. The NPCM called for a 48-hour shutdown, while IKAL announced a 32-hour shutdown, both beginning at midnight on Monday. The shutdown covered both the hill and valley districts, with protesters demanding credible action from the government to address their concerns.

Wave of Violence Grips State

The shutdown comes amid a wave of violence across Manipur that has claimed four lives and left several people, including three central security personnel, injured following communal clashes, an improvised explosive device (IED) blast and an armed ambush on villagers, state police said.

Police Detail Recent Incidents

Addressing a press conference on the law enforcement and security situation in the state, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo detailed a series of violent incidents that began with a late-night clash in Thoubal district. "This is regarding a series of unfortunate incidents which have occurred on the 18th of October and today also. In the first incident last night at around 11:20 pm, tension erupted between two communities following a stone-pelting incident by unidentified persons during a musical night at Khangabok Pali Bazar under Thoubal police station," Lhatoo said.

Impact of the Shutdown

The shutdown led to the closure of shops, markets, business establishments, banks, private offices and educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities. Entertainment venues and other commercial activities also remained suspended, while government offices reported low attendance.

Public and private transport services were largely suspended, with only essential service vehicles and police and government vehicles seen operating on the roads. Inter-state road transport was also suspended, affecting connectivity between Manipur and other parts of the country, while airline services continued to operate normally.

Exemptions to the Shutdown

Essential services, including medical emergencies, healthcare, fire services, water supply, media activities, religious functions and ritual-related activities, were exempted from the shutdown. Religious institutions and other essential services were also allowed to function.

Security Measures and Regional Impact

The impact was widespread, with major roads across the hill and valley districts remaining deserted. Wooden logs were placed in the middle of roads at several locations, while protesting women sat across roads to block vehicular movement. The impact of the shutdown was reported to be greater in the valley areas than in the hill districts. Security forces were deployed at strategic locations across the state to prevent any untoward incident. No incidents of violence were reported in connection with the shutdown until the time of filing this report. (ANI)