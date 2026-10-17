A stampede-like situation was reported at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Puja pandal in North Kolkata, injuring around 35 people. The incident was caused by a heavy rush during rain, leading to the pandal's closure and the injured being hospitalized.

Stampede at Puja Pandal

A stampede-like situation was reported at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Puja pandal in North Kolkata, West bengal on Saturday. The injured were shifted to the hospital.

An eyewitness described a dire scene, stating that the crowd was so massive that many people were fainting and taken away. "Many people lost consciousness; some were being taken on motorcycles. I witnessed this happening all around—when people fainted, they were taken away on bikes. All of this took place, and there was a massive crowd as well," he told ANI.

Mamata Banerjee Expresses Shock

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the incident, praying for a speedy recovery for those injured. "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time," she said on X.

Kolkata Police Issues Statement

Kolkata police, in a statment said that a stampede incident took place at the exit gate of Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Puja Pandal (Girish Park PS area) due to "heavy rush" of pandal hoppers during rain on Saturday at around 19.40 hrs. "All the injured persons were rescued and removed to MCH. Reinforcements from Control Room/Fire Brigade/KP, DMG team/ Ambulances with Medical team were sent. Puja Pandal is now closed for visitors. So far information received around 35 persons were removed to MCH. Details are awaited."

Following the mishap, the following help lines have been introduced at Lalbazar Control Room in/c/w Sarada Park (Chorbagan) incident. 1) 18003455678, 03322141310. (ANI)