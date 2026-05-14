Taking full responsibility for the DMK's 2026 poll setback, MK Stalin announced a new public feedback initiative, 'Udunpirappin Kural'. He said the feedback will shape the party's future under a new 'DMK 2.0' vision for restructuring.

Stalin Takes Responsibility for Poll Setback

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Thursday said he takes full responsibility for the party's setback in the 2026 Assembly elections, while announcing a new outreach initiative aimed at rebuilding the organisation through public feedback. In a video message posted on X, Stalin said, "I take full responsibility for this defeat. When we win, the credit comes to me; so, when we lose, I must accept the responsibility. That is the hallmark of a good leader. We must accept that. This is certainly not the result we expected. Please do not blame anyone else for this."

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New Outreach Initiative Launched

Announcing a renewed political and organisational approach, he said the party would directly engage with the public through a new initiative. "Speak your mind openly. That is why we have launched the 'Udunpirappin Kural' (Voice of Siblings) website," he said.

Explaining the platform, Stalin said, "Sharing your views on this site is very simple. If you speak your thoughts in your own voice, it will be transcribed automatically. You can also type them directly. Alternatively, you can write them on paper, take a photo, and upload it, or send it as a document. Your thoughts will reach me. I will read and consider all of them and then shape our next course of action. Our approach, thinking, and activities--everything must change. We must evolve according to the times."

'DMK 2.0' Vision for Organisational Restructuring

Stalin also announced organisational restructuring under the proposed "DMK 2.0" vision. "Based on your feedback, 'DMK 2.0' will emerge. I am going to make necessary changes at all levels of the party. Because of this, for the next 100 years, this movement will function with vitality; it will function for you," he said.

Focus on Rebuilding and Introspection

He further added that the party would focus on rebuilding and introspection. "I will update myself and return immediately. We all need to come back like that. For that, I need your advice, recommendations, and ideas. Whether it is an election or a correction, I must come to you. The people are everything. Tell me what the reasons are for these election results and how you think the DMK should continue to work for you."