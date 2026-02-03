On CN Annadurai's 57th death anniversary, TN CM MK Stalin paid tribute and slammed the BJP over Hindi imposition. The BJP retaliated by questioning the DMK's alliance with Congress, a party Annadurai historically opposed.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday paid floral tribute to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) founder and former CM CN Annadurai on his 57th death anniversary at his Memorial at Marina Beach.

About CN Annadurai

Born on September 15, 1909 in Conjeevaram, Madras Presidency, worked as a teacher in school and a journalist, before entering politics. Starting from Justice Party, Annadurai went on to establish DMK following Dravidian and language movement. He served as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for about two years, before his demise of February 3, 1969. His funeral procession was attended by a massive crowd of supporters.

Stalin Slams BJP, Vows to Uphold Anna's Legacy

Remembering Annadurai, MK Stalin said that the DMK government has named statues, flyovers and bus stands after him. Further, slamming the BJP in the Centre ahead of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, he alleged Hindi imposition and stopping of funds to the state. He said, that the BJP will face "get out" in Tamil Nadu.

"Perarignar Anna is the conscience of the Tamils! Not just on his remembrance day, every single day is a day we remember Anna! Anna Salai, Anna statues, Anna flyover, Anna library, Anna bus stands -- every single part of Tamil Nadu that the DMK government has named after Anna is filled with his presence. Even if they come with deceitful tactics like language imposition, cultural imposition, financial strangulation, and even if they bring along all the traitors as their allies, the arrogance and dominance of the BJP government will only face Get Out in Anna's Tamil Nadu! No matter how many years pass, it is Anna who still rules Tamil Nadu," Stalin wrote on X.

BJP Hits Back at DMK-Congress Alliance

The BJP took the opportunity to hit back at the DMK over an alliance with Congress in the state, saying that former CM Annadurai fought against Congress during the Dravidian movement. "People: Against whom did Anna fight? UBI: Congress. People: Now, with whom is the alliance?" the Tamil Nadu BJP wrote on X.

Three-Way Contest Looms in 2026

The state is set to hold Assembly election in 2026 with the DMK-Congress alliance looking to retain their power against AIADMK-BJP alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay has made his political debut, launching TVK, and has turned the polls into a three-way contest. (ANI)