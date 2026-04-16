TN CM MK Stalin highlighted the free bus travel scheme for women as a key achievement in Salem. He was praised by MNM's Kamal Haasan and DMDK's Premalatha Vijayakant as parties gear up for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief M K Stalin on Wednesday highlighted his government's commitment to women's welfare, stating that the first file he signed after assuming office was for free bus travel for women. Addressing a gathering in Salem, Stalin said, "The first file I signed was for free bus travel for women. I want every woman to enjoy the benefits and said that, whatever the amount benefiting women, I will do that for the welfare of women." He reiterated that the state government remains focused on implementing schemes aimed at empowering women and improving their socio-economic conditions. The remarks come as political parties intensify their campaigns ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with welfare initiatives emerging as a key poll plank.

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Kamal Haasan Praises Stalin, Recalls Karunanidhi

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Wednesday praised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and recalled late DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi while addressing a public rally in Salem. Speaking at the event, Haasan said, "I see the smile of Karunanidhi on Stalin's face...When I was young, Stalin's father asked me why I did not join DMK. But now I am here...The rally has more than 30,000 people. But no incident happened." The rally comes amid intensified campaigning in the state ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with leaders reaching out to voters across regions.

Premalatha Vijayakant Applauds Stalin's Leadership

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) leader Premalatha Vijayakant praised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin for his leadership, while taking a swipe at the NDA over alliance management. Addressing a gathering in Salem, she said, "Stalin is polite. When political parties have different opinions and thoughts, we have some issues. But Stalin has the entire alliance under control. "A brother has come to politics. Vijayakanth came from cinema, and Kamal has come from cinema. You are a first-step lollypop-eating boy. You are taking the first step into politics", she said. Her remarks come amid intensifying political activity in the state ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with alliance dynamics emerging as a key factor in the electoral contest.

TN Election Contest Heats Up

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.