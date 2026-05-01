TN CM M.K. Stalin expressed confidence in winning the election, with results on May 4. Speaking on May Day, he credited party workers and reiterated his commitment to labour rights, while various exit polls predicted a win for the DMK-led alliance.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Friday M K Stalin, expressed strong confidence in a favourable electoral outcome on May 4, attributing it to party workers' efforts, while addressing a May Day event in Chennai.

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'Everything for Everyone': Stalin on Governance and Legacy

Speaking at the celebrations at the May Day Park in Chinthadripet, Chennai, the Chief Minister stated that his government is functioning with the policy of 'Everything for Everyone' and reiterated his commitment to follow in the footsteps of his father, late DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi, who had personally overseen the creation of the May Day Memorial Park and monument. "On the 4th, the results of the election will be out, and I believe you will receive good news. In this situation, I want to say that we are running the government with the policy of 'Everything for Everyone.' This May Day Memorial Park and the monument were created by Thalaivar Kalaignar. He visited this place several times to personally oversee its construction. This shows how much he valued workers and their rights. Following his footsteps, we will all work together with the same spirit," Stalin said.

The incumbent CM expressed faith in the work put in by his party cadre and said that they would reap the fruits of their labour on May 4. "Wages for work is the right of a worker. Similarly, the fruit of the hard work of our party workers in this election will be known on the upcoming 4th. There is no change in that, not even a bit. I am not saying this based on any opinion polls, but because I understand the feelings of our party workers," he said.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the importance of safeguarding labour rights and ensuring fair wages, stating that May Day symbolises dignity, value and rights of workers. "Today on May Day, we are celebrating workers' dignity, value, and rights. As soon as Arignar Anna became the Chief Minister, he declared this day a holiday. It was not just a holiday; it was made a paid holiday by 'Thalaivar' Kalaignar (M. Karunanidhi), who took over as Chief Minister after Anna," he added.

Exit Poll Predictions

Earlier, several exit polls predicted that the alliance led by the ruling DMK will return to power in the state. People Pulse projected 125-145 seats for the DMK-led alliance and AIADMK-led alliance, which includes the BJP, getting 65-80 seats. It projected Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) getting two to six seats. Tamil Nadu has 234 assembly seats.

According to exit poll projections by Matrize, DMK and allies will get 122-132 seats and AIADMK and allies 80-100 seats. It said TVK would get 0-6 assembly seats.

The exit poll by P-MARQ projected 125-145 seats for DMK-led alliance, 60-70 seats for AIADMK-led alliance and one to six seats for TVK. People Insight projected 120-140 seats for DMK-led alliance, 60-70 for AIADMK-led alliance and 30-40 seats for TVK.

However, the Axis My India exit poll projected that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) would get 98-120 seats in its debut election, DMK-led alliance 92-100 seats and the five-party alliance led by BJP getting 22-32 seats. The election results would be declared on May 4. (ANI)