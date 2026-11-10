DMK leaders MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin have fiercely criticized the TVK government, alleging a severe breakdown in law and order, rampant crime, and ineffective leadership by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin Criticizes Governance and Law Enforcement

DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday launched an attack on the ruling TVK government, alleging a breakdown of law and order and administrative functioning in the state, and describing the situation as “law and order in ICU and governance in coma”. In a strongly worded statement, Stalin claimed that 17 murders had taken place in a single day and accused the government of failing to maintain law and order. He also alleged that the dignity of the Deputy Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly had been undermined and referred to allegations that a TVK MLA had sent obscene text messages to a woman District Collector.

Taking aim at the government's functioning, the DMK chief said criminals had no fear, police personnel had no protection and elected representatives of the ruling TVK lacked discipline. Stalin also took a swipe at Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, describing him as a “part-time Chief Minister and full-time content creator” and accusing him of shirking his responsibilities.

Udhayanidhi Stalin Targets Administrative Failures

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised the TVK-led government over the law and order situation, alleging that nine people, including a police personnel, were killed in a single day on Sunday. In a strongly worded post on X, Udhayanidhi Stalin accused the government of failing to ensure public safety, saying that on a festival day, the sound of knives was heard more than firecrackers. He also criticised Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, calling him a “Dummy CM”, and alleged that incidents of prisoners escaping during prison inspections and police personnel being killed during visits to police stations reflected the deteriorating law and order situation.

"Under this spineless regime, nine people, including a policeman, were murdered in a single day yesterday. I strongly condemn this Dummy CM, who is running such a wretched government where the clashing sound of machetes is heard louder than the sound of firecrackers on a festival day. If this Dummy CM goes to inspect a prison, prisoners escape. If he visits police stations, policemen get murdered. Under the rule of this band of fools, there is no safety for the public, nor is there any protection for the police who are supposed to protect them," he said.

He also condemned the alleged assault and intimidation of a petitioner by the Deputy Speaker, claiming that the person was later threatened into releasing a video. "The Deputy Speaker himself physically assaulting and chasing away a citizen who came with a grievance, and then threatening him into releasing a video statement, is a disgrace unprecedented in Tamil Nadu's history. Hiding behind excuses like 'I conducted an inspection', 'I appointed an officer', and constantly chanting 'DMK, DMK'—for how many more days will this cardboard-sword (Attakkathi / paper tiger) CM continue to fool the people?" he said.