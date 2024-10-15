Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stage 1 of Delhi's anti-pollution plan enforced: Here's What to expect

    To address the growing pollution, Stage 1 of the GRAP focuses on key measures to curb dust and pollution sources, including stricter controls at construction sites, enhanced waste management, and increased road cleaning.

    Stage 1 of Delhi's anti-pollution plan enforced: Here's What to expect AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 1:33 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 1:33 PM IST

    In response to worsening air quality in the national capital, the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented on Tuesday. The move comes as Delhi's air quality remains in the 'poor' category for the third consecutive day, with pollution levels rising post-Dussehra.

    The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 207 on Tuesday morning, which falls in the 'poor' range. To address the growing pollution, Stage 1 of the GRAP focuses on key measures to curb dust and pollution sources, including stricter controls at construction sites, enhanced waste management, and increased road cleaning.

    Complete lockdown in Pakistan for SCO Summit? Weddings, hotels facing severe restrictions

    Delhi's air quality has steadily deteriorated as winter approaches, making it necessary to activate GRAP's first stage. The weather in the city has also contributed to the current pollution levels. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature on Tuesday morning dropped to 17.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, with humidity at 64 percent. The IMD forecasts cloudy skies for the day, with the maximum temperature likely to reach 35 degrees Celsius.

    The AQI scale categorizes air quality from 'good' to 'severe,' with an AQI between 201-300 classified as 'poor.' The rising pollution levels highlight the urgent need for action to prevent further deterioration, especially as winter smog looms over the capital.

    IMD issues yellow alert in Maharashtra: Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall expected

    Key measures under stage 1 of GRAP:

    1. The implementation of GRAP's first stage brings several restrictions aimed at reducing pollution levels across Delhi. Some of the primary actions include:
    2. Dust Control: Strict dust management at construction sites and enhanced waste disposal practices to minimize airborne particles.
    3. Road Cleaning: Regular mechanised road sweeping and frequent water sprinkling on roads to reduce dust and pollutants.
    4. Traffic and Emission Control: Tighter monitoring of polluting vehicles, improved traffic management, and stricter emission controls for industries, power plants, and brick kilns.
    5. Waste Burning Prohibition: Open waste burning is banned, and the use of diesel generators is restricted. The use of coal or firewood in eateries is also prohibited.
    6. Public Involvement: Citizens are encouraged to report pollution-related complaints through various apps, including the 311 APP, Green Delhi App, and SAMEER App.
    7. Eco-Friendly Celebrations: An advisory has been issued promoting eco-friendly festivities, with a strong appeal to avoid firecrackers during celebrations.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fearless Mumbai woman outs fake cop who tried to extort Rs 50k over vape; video goes viral (WATCH) shk

    Fearless Mumbai woman outs fake cop who tried to extort Rs 50k over vape possession; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Kerala: 6 Muslim League workers get lifetime imprisonment in 2015 Thuneri DYFI Shibin murder case anr

    Kerala: 6 Muslim League workers get lifetime imprisonment in 2015 Thuneri Shibin murder case

    CM Yogi Adityanath govt to fast-track rejuvenation of 24 industrial areas across UP AJR

    CM Yogi Adityanath govt to fast-track rejuvenation of 24 industrial areas across UP

    BREAKING India hits back at Canada PM Trudeau's latest charge, calls accusations 'vague' and 'not true' snt

    'Same old Trudeau saying same old things': India slams Canada's vague, untrue accusations over Nijjar killing

    India signs Rs 34,500 crore deal with US for 31 MQ-9B Predator drones across armed forces AJR

    India signs Rs 34,500 crore deal with US for 31 MQ-9B Predator drones across armed forces

    Recent Stories

    Fearless Mumbai woman outs fake cop who tried to extort Rs 50k over vape; video goes viral (WATCH) shk

    Fearless Mumbai woman outs fake cop who tried to extort Rs 50k over vape possession; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya denies rape allegations, calls himself 'living martyr' after interrogation in TVM dmn

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya denies rape allegations, calls himself 'living martyr' after interrogation in TVM

    Kerala: 6 Muslim League workers get lifetime imprisonment in 2015 Thuneri DYFI Shibin murder case anr

    Kerala: 6 Muslim League workers get lifetime imprisonment in 2015 Thuneri Shibin murder case

    Pooja Hegde shares STUNNING photos from her birthday celebration in Sri Lanka, calls it 'birthday in wild' NTI

    Pooja Hegde shares STUNNING photos from her birthday celebration in Sri Lanka, calls it 'birthday in wild'

    Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: When actress wanted to be like her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan RBA

    Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: When actress wanted to be like her mother-in-law Jaya

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon