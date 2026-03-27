Srinagar's Raghunath Temple in Habba Kadal marked a momentous occasion, celebrating Ram Navami with a grand event after a 36-year gap. The temple committee organised the festival, which was once a major event for Kashmiri Pandits.

Ram Navami Returns to Raghunath Temple

The Raghunath Temple in Srinagar's Habba Kadal marked a momentous occasion as it celebrated Ram Navami after a gap of 36 years, with the temple committee organising a grand celebration.

Sunil Tikoo, General Secretary of the Raghunath Mandir Committee, said that the temple, which once attracted Kashmiri Pandits from across the region for the festival, hosted a grand celebration this year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Tikoo said, "The main festival of this temple was Ram Navami, and Kashmiri Pandits used to come here from far and wide. This is a very important festival for us, and we enjoyed this festival after 36 years, and because of God, everything was possible."

Significance of Ram Navami and Chaitra Navratri

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti.' The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms. Ram Navami is the day when Lord Rama appeared in his human and divine form, and is celebrated with great reverence and festivities all over India, but especially in the sacred city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Leading up to Ram Navami, Hindus observe the 9-day fast during the Chaitra Navaratri, which consists of abstinence from alcohol, smoking, consumption of sattvic vegetarian food and immersing oneself in prayer and meditation to let the body go through a process of detoxification.

Celebrations Across Jammu

Meanwhile, a Shobha Yatra was organised in Jammu to mark the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

A massive surge of pilgrims is being witnessed at the Katra base camp as devotees continue to arrive in large numbers to offer prayers at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine during the ongoing Chaitra Navratri festival. According to the officials, the constant flow of pilgrims has sustained a vibrant and devotional atmosphere at the base camp. Katra, the base camp of the holy Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, is witnessing such a massive surge of devotees as the ongoing Navratri festival has drawn pilgrims across the country. (ANI)