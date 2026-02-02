Despite a major cold wave, Srinagar is attracting tourists who are enjoying the winter atmosphere at Dal Lake. Visitors, like Nand Kishore Saini, are happy with the arrangements but miss seeing the lake frozen, a phenomenon not seen recently.

Srinagar is currently experiencing a major cold wave, but the chilly weather is proving to be a major draw for visitors. Tourists are enjoying the winter atmosphere at the iconic Dal Lake, bundling up in warm clothes to protect themselves from the cold snap.

Tourist Experiences in the Valley

One of the tourist Nand Kishore Saini from Faridabad spoke to ANI, said, "I am very happy to be here. The arrangements are good, the climate is good, and it is cold as well. The one thing we want is the frozen Dal Lake, which has not been there for the last 2-3 years. We did not have the chance to see the frozen Dal Lake, but in Sonmarg, we had a great experience and witnessed snowfall. We liked it a lot. Everything else is good; there is no problem."

Tourists in Srinagar were seen braving the cold with layers of warm clothing. A tourist Nand Kishore said," Caps, scarf, and hankie, we need these for the children. It was a typical winter morning here, but by evening, temperatures dropped significantly. I have not been to Dal Lake yet. We went to Soan Marg yesterday. We will visit Dal Lake in the evening, but first, we will go to Gulmarg. Everyone should come here; it is truly like heaven there. I came here this time, and if God wills, I will make a program to visit again next time."

Weather Forecast and Travel Conditions

According to the India Meteorological Department's daily weather briefing, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching (30-40 gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 01st-03rd February.

Earlier in January, thousands of vehicles were stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar highway due to snowfall in Kashmir. Clearance work was held amid heavy snowfall in Anantnag, which has halted traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. (ANI)