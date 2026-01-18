Srinagar Police arrested a "notorious" drug peddler, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, in Munwarabad. Approximately 1.6 kg of heroin was recovered from his bag during a routine check. An FIR has been filed, and an investigation is underway to uncover the network.

A drug peddler, termed to be "notorious", was arrested by the Srinagar Police from Munwarabad alongwith heroin weighing approximately 1.6 kilograms. The packets of drugs were carried by the accused in his bag, the officials stated on Sunday.

During a routine check at Munwarabad near the Sewage Treatment Plant, a police team from Khanyar arrested the drug peddler, the officials stated.

The Srinagar Police termed the arrest part of a sustained drive against drug trafficking and in furtherance of the police's commitment to eradicate the "menace" of narcotics from society.

Upon conducting a search, two packets of heroin weighing approximately 1.6 kilograms were recovered from his bag.

Investigation and Legal Action

During the course of the investigation, the accused disclosed his identity as "Fayaz Ahmad Dar", a resident of Ichgam, Budgam.

Accordingly, an FIR under Sections 8 and 21 of the NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Khanyar.

According to the official release, the accused has been arrested, and further investigation is in progress by the police to ascertain the source and network involved in the trafficking of narcotics.

Police Appeal for Public Cooperation

The Srinagar police, at the end of the release, reiterated its firm resolve to take stringent action against drug traffickers and appealed to the general public to cooperate by sharing any information related to drug abuse or illegal narcotics trade, so that the social menace can be effectively curbed.