The Sri Adi Shankar Viman Mandapam in Prayagraj has become a national attraction after Gautam Adani's visit. Built to honor a vision of Guru Chandrashekharendra Saraswati, this Dravidian architectural marvel houses numerous deities and offers panoramic views of Sangam.

Sri Adi Shankar Viman Mandapam Temple, a key attraction at Mahakumbh Prayagraj
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 10:31 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 10:31 AM IST

The Sri Adi Shankar Viman Mandapam in Prayagraj is witnessing a historic surge in attention, drawing countless devotees and notable figures like Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and industrialist Gautam Adani. Following Adani's recent visit with his family, the temple, a symbol of Indian philosophy and cultural consciousness, has gained national prominence.

Rakesh Shukla, popularly known as Prayagputra, described the Sri Adi Shankar Viman Mandapam as the main center of Indian philosophy and cultural consciousness within the Kumbh area. 

On Tuesday, leading industrialist Gautam Adani offered prayers at the temple, where he was welcomed by 51 Vedic Brahmins who recited prayers under the guidance of the revered Swami Kashi Mani at the temple’s main gate. Adani also interacted with devotees at the Aarti Sangrah Pagoda, located within the temple complex. 

The temple was built by Shankaracharya Swami Jayendra Saraswati, the 69th Peethadheeshwar of Kanchi Kamakoti, to fulfill the wish of his guru, Chandrashekharendra Saraswati.  In 1934, Guru Chandrashekharendra Saraswati performed Chaturmas in Prayag, staying at the ashram in Daraganj. 

Every day, he would walk to Sangam for bathing and noticed an empty space between two peepal trees near the dam. Through his spiritual insight, Guru Chandrashekharendra Saraswati determined that this was the site of a historic conversation between Adi Shankaracharya and Kumaril Bhatt. Inspired by this vision, he wished to build a temple at the location, a desire that was eventually realized by Shankaracharya Swami Jayendra Saraswati.

The foundation of Sri Adi Shankar Vimana Mandapam was laid in 1969 by Gopal Reddy, the then Governor of Uttar Pradesh. Engineers B. Somo Sundaram and C.S. Ramachandra prepared the design, with assistance from the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation. The 16 pillars supporting the temple were constructed under the guidance of Krishna Murari Dubey, the Assistant Engineer of Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation at the time. 

The temple was inaugurated for devotees on March 17, 1986. The idols and stones used in its construction were sourced from South India, and the temple stands as a remarkable example of Dravidian architecture.

Standing at 130 feet high, the Sri Adi Shankar Viman Mandapam houses a statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya and features idols of Goddess Kamakshi, 51 Shaktipeeths, 108 Shivlingas, and deities like Tirupati Balaji and Sahasra Yoga Linga. A temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha is also located within the complex. 

Devotees can visit the temple from 6 am to 1 pm and again from 4 pm to 8 pm. From the upper floors of the temple, visitors can enjoy a panoramic view of Sangam. During the Mahakumbh, thousands of devotees flock to the Sri Adi Shankar Viman Mandapam daily for darshan.

