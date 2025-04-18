Varun Grover also added a disclaimer in the beginning of this set which took an indirect dig at the recent controversy surrounding stand-up comic Kunal Kumra.

Lyricist, filmmaker and comedian Varun Grover's latest standup comedy gig as part of his tour ‘Nothing makes sense’ took aim at several topics, ranging from the sorry state of comedians who are arrested for making jokes to the sorry state of governance.

Grover also added a disclaimer in the beginning of this set which took an indirect dig at the recent controversy surrounding stand-up comic Kunal Kumra.

Before diving into his set, Grover's disclaimer read, “These are jokes. Venue ki isme koi galti nahi hai. Mera bhi nahi hai. Humare time ki hai. If offended, break the clock (The venue isn't at fault. I am also not the one to be blamed. But the time can be).” His dig, laced with sarcasm, was clearly aimed at the current culture of outrage around comedy.

The controversy erupted last month when comedian Kunal Kamra made controversial remarks about Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during one of his stand-up shows.

Grover also reacted to comedian and actor Munawar Faruqui's arrest back in January 2021.

He said, "Badi safe life nahi hain comedians ki. Koi bhi kahi bhi uthake apko Munawar Faruqui ko hi jail jana pada pata hoga apko. Ek joke kiya usne aur jail chala gaya. 3 mahine jail mein raha. Jail se aaya 100 din Kangana Ranaut ke show mein raha, bohot buri halat hain. Bahot mushkil hain iss samay comedian hona (Comedians do not have a safe life. Anyone can pick you up Munawar Faruqui was arrested for making a joke, so he stayed in jail for three months. After release, he was in Kangana Ranaut's show for 100 days. So it is a sorry state. It is really hard to be a comedian today).”

Kunal Kamra row

Kunal Kamra faced backlash over a parody song he performed targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Set to the tune of 'Bholi Si Surat' from 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', the lyrics referred to Shinde as a “gaddar” (traitor) for his 2022 rebellion against the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

The video went viral, and chaos followed. Shiv Sena members took offence, and damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where Kamra's show took place. Kamra had called the vandalism of the venue “senseless”, equating it to someone overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes because they didn't like the butter chicken they were served.

“I will not apologise... I don't fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down,” Kamra had said.

A dozen party workers were arrested and later granted bail. Meanwhile, an FIR was also filed against Kamra.