A senior Army officer allegedly assaulted four SpiceJet staff at Srinagar airport after refusing to pay for excess cabin baggage. The attack left one unconscious and others seriously injured. SpiceJet has filed a police complaint.

A shocking incident at Srinagar airport on July 26 has sparked public anger after a senior Army officer allegedly assaulted four SpiceJet employees during a dispute over excess cabin baggage. The airline has confirmed the assault in an official statement, describing it as ‘murderous’ and detailing serious injuries suffered by its staff.

Video of Army officer assaulting SpiceJet employees Viral

The incident happened during the boarding of SpiceJet flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi. The passenger, a Lieutenant Colonel posted at the High Altitude Warfare School in Gulmarg, was carrying two cabin bags weighing 16 kg in total which was over twice the airline's allowed cabin baggage limit of 7 kg.

Scroll to load tweet…

When SpiceJet ground staff informed him about the excess weight and requested payment for the extra baggage, the officer reportedly refused.

SpiceJet on the incident

According to SpiceJet, the officer forcefully entered the aerobridge without completing the proper boarding process, violating aviation security rules. When airline staff tried to stop him, a violent altercation broke out.

The airline says that four employees were physically attacked. One was knocked unconscious. Another employee suffered a spinal fracture, while a third received a forceful kick to the jaw, causing bleeding from the nose and mouth. The staff were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

The viral airport video footage and FIR

The disturbing scene was captured on video and has since been widely shared on social media. The video has triggered public anger, with many demanding strict action.

SpiceJet has filed an FIR against the officer and shared CCTV footage with the police. The airline is also planning to ban the passenger from flying with them in the future and has sent a complaint to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, calling the incident a serious security threat.

In a strongly worded statement, the airline said:

"SpiceJet strongly condemns any act of violence against its employees and will pursue this matter to its fullest legal and regulatory conclusion."

They added that such acts not only harm employees but also pose a risk to passenger safety and airport security.

Indian Army's reaction

Indian Army official, quoted by News18, said:

"This issue has come to the notice of the Indian Army, and we are awaiting the conclusion of the pending investigation."

The Army has not issued a detailed statement yet but is believed to be reviewing the situation internally.